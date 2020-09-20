Two-time IPL champions Kolkata Knight Riders will begin their 2020 campaign against the most successful team in the history of the competition - Mumbai Indians - on 23rd September in the UAE.

KKR has a win-loss record of 2-3 in the UAE. They have won against MI and Royal Challengers Bangalore while losing to Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals.

KKR has played three matches in Abu Dhabi and one each in Dubai and Sharjah.

Let us now take a look at some of the key stats of the team in the UAE.

KKR IPL STATS

2 catches taken each by Chris Lynn, Yusuf Pathan and Morne Morkel is the most number of catches taken by a KKR player in the UAE.

3 half-centuries have been scored by KKR players in the UAE. These have been scored by Jacques Kallis, Manish Pandey and Robin Uthappa.

4 sixes hit by Jacques Kallis is the most number of sixes hit by a KKR player in the UAE.

4/20 by Sunil Narine against the Mumbai Indians is the best bowling performance by a KKR player in the UAE.

9 wickets taken by Sunil Narine is the most number of wickets taken by a KKR player in the UAE.

Advertisement

16 sixes have been hit by KKR players in the UAE.

72 by Jacques Kallis against the Mumbai Indians is the highest individual score by a KKR player in the UAE.

109 all out against Kings XI Punjab is the lowest team total by KKR in the UAE.

144 runs scored by Manish Pandey is the most number of runs scored by a KKR player in the UAE.

166/5 against Delhi Capitals is the highest team total by KKR in the UAE.