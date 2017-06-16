Irfan Pathan speaks about his future plans; wants to be fit for the upcoming season

The all-rounder also spoke about the importance of training.

Domestic season is important for Irfan

What’s the story?

Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan has rejected the offer to play in the Tamil Nadu Premier League and while this might appear surprising to many, as the southpaw should ideally utilise all the opportunities to stake a claim for his comeback into the Indian team.

However, Irfan is clear in his thinking process and according to him this is the time for him to focus on his fitness as he wants to make a mark next season.

“I want to concentrate on the next season and prepare well and have already started training,” Irfan told Sportskeeda.

“I want to play cricket to the best of my ability and need time to prepare myself and get in the groove before action commences next season. I want to bowl and bat to the best of my ability and for that training is paramount. Hence, have decided to give TNPL a miss as during these months I have to focus entirely on my training,”Irfan further added.

The Details

There were few reports which suggested Pathan was not quite interested in featuring in the TNPL and hence there were speculations about his cricketing future.

These statements from the all-rounder should put to rest all the floating rumours. Irfan has categorically mentioned that he aims to make a comeback into the Indian team and for that performances in the Domestic season is paramount for him.

Also, Irfan said that the Domestic season has a very gruelling schedule and hence he has to be in great shape before he dives full pelt when the season commences.

In case you didn’t know...

Irfan was drafted midway through the IPL by the Gujarat Lions and although he did not get many games, there were several reports which suggested that he looked in a fine groove in the several net sessions he took part in.

Hence when he decided to walk away from TNPL which will feature players like Suresh Raina, Piyush Chawla, Yuzvnedra Chahal, Manoj Tiwary, among others, it did come as a bit of a surprise.

What's next?

Pathan is a crucial member of the Baroda team and his performances will not only be crucial for the team’s fortunes but will also be closely observed by the National selectors and the many fans who keep anticipating big news from the once pin-up boy of Indian cricket.

Author's Take

At a time when players waddle towards lucrative T20 leagues, Irfan’s move is a bold one but it is a well-thought one as it clearly shows where his priority lies.

The Indian domestic season can often make and break players and Pathan is serious about his comeback and thus his dedication to the cause deserves applause.