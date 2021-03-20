'Is he still playing?'- Ambati Rayudu quips when asked about DJ Bravo

Ambati Rayudu came up with a hilarious response when asked for an update on DJ Bravo at the CSK training camp, which DJ Bravo is yet to join.

In a video uploaded by the Chennai Super Kings on Instagram, Ambati Rayudu said he was completely unaware of the whereabouts of the Caribbean cricketer.

"Is he still playing? I don't know. I've been trying to reach out to him to ask. I think he was really good at playing cricket. I don't know how he is right now, what he is doing. Just hope that he turns up here," Ambati Rayudu said in that video.

In the caption of the post, the Chennai Super Kings wrote:

"Where Rayu Bravo? The Bromance continues... #WhistlePodu #Yellove"

DJ Bravo on his way to India to join the CSK camp

Earlier today, DJ Bravo came up with an update for his fans on Instagram. He shared a picture from his flight to India and wrote:

"✈️✈️✈️ 🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇹🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 @chennaiipl the Champ on his way!! #Champion #Legends #SadPlace"

The cricketer will be undergoing a week-long quarantine before he joins his other CSK teammates.

Over the years, DJ Bravo has been one of the most important members of the CSK set-up. The all-rounder has been incredible with the ball for the team and played a crucial role in their title win in 2018.

Even though his impact has decreased in the last couple of years, his experience remains invaluable. He understands how to counter tough situations and get his team out of trouble.

The 37-year-old had issues with his fitness during IPL 2020 and CSK dearly missed his presence in most of their games. Last year, DJ Bravo only played 6 games for the Super Kings, where he picked up 6 wickets. He conceded runs at an economy rate of 8.57.

Having failed to make it to the playoffs for the first time in 2020, CSK will hope that DJ Bravo will be available for all the games this year.

In the recent three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, Bravo picked up three wickets at an average of 27.33.