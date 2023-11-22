Ishan Kishan or Jitesh Sharma - who should be India's wicketkeeper in the 1st T20I vs Australia

Such is the gruelling nature of the international cricket calendar that barely four days after their heartbreaking defeat to Australia in the World Cup final, India will host the same team in a five-match T20I series starting Thursday, November 23, in Visakhapatnam.

Of course, the majority of the squad that was picked for the World Cup has been rested with Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, and Prasidh Krishna being the exceptions. Suryakumar will also lead the side with Hardik Pandya, who has been leading the T20I side post the T20 World Cup last year, out with injury.

Speaking of the T20 World Cup, that is the next major global assignment for Team India with the tournament to be played in the Caribbean Islands and the USA in June next year.

In that regard, the upcoming T20I series against Australia is a crucial one, especially for those players who aren't sure picks as far as the starting XI is concerned. Two such players happen to be Jitesh Sharma and Kishan, the wicket-keepers selected for the rubber.

Which of them ought to start in the playing XI then should there be just one spot on Thursday? Let's dive into a detailed dissection of the same.

Recent form in India colors

Ishan Kishan has gone 16 T20I innings without a fifty to his name (File image; Getty).

While Kishan was a part of India's 2023 World Cup squad, he played just two matches. He looked in good nick against Afghanistan as he scored 47 and also performed well in the Asia Cup but his numbers in T20Is leave plenty to be desired.

He has gone 16 T20I innings without a half-century now and with just two scores of 30-plus across the same. With his lean patch in the format extending into the series in West Indies in July, he was dropped after the first two matches, with Yashasvi Jaiswal replacing him for the last three.

As for Jitesh, he made his international debut during the Asian Games and got to bat just once - in the quarterfinal against Nepal - scoring five runs in the process. He later turned out for Vidarbha in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and while he began with a match-winning unbeaten 51 off 18 deliveries, he mustered just 56 runs across his next five innings.

There's not much to drive home as far as the recent T20 form of these two players is concerned. The main difference is the sample size with Kishan having enjoyed a good run in the Indian setup while that isn't the case with Jitesh.

A comparison of Kishan and Jitesh's batting

Kishan certainly has more experience at the top level and the IPL even if it isn't much. Another advantage that he brings is that of a left-hander, although with Jaiswal, Rinku Singh, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube in the ranks apart from Axar Patel, that's not something India are desperate for.

Intent has never been an issue with the Mumbai Indians star but there has been one major concern with his batting - strike rotation, or the lack thereof. He often tends to get bogged down by hard lengths, be it against spin or pace, and it is an issue that he hasn't necessarily found a solution for just yet.

As for Jitesh, his role is completely different since he bats in the middle order. He is a powerful striker down the ground against spin though, while the manner in which he took down Jofra Archer in the IPL this year was an example of someone who isn't fazed by high pace.

International cricket will present him a different challenge but he does have the talent and skill to come up trumps, even if Kishan certainly pips him on experience.

What does the team require?

A look at the Indian team combination towards the latter half of the series in the West Indies and one reckoned a top four of Shubman Gill, Jaiswal, Suryakumar and Tilak started to take good shape.

Gill and Jaiswal shared an opening stand of 165 in pursuit of 179 in the 4th T20I as India cantered home with three overs to spare. That partnership was a reflection of an opening duo that was here to stay and serve Indian cricket for a long time across formats.

Given how well they complement each other, you'd think that this could well be the first-choice opening combination for the foreseeable future, aside from the presence of Ruturaj Gaikwad, who is the vice-captain for the first three T20Is against Australia.

In that regard, Kishan might just serve as the backup opener for the upcoming series, with Gaikwad and Jaiswal likely to open along similar lines to the Asian Games even as Gill remains rested. In this regard, the wicketkeeper's slot might be covered in the middle order alone, and that tips the scales in Jitesh's favor with the Indian think-tank often preferring to bat Kishan up top.

What's also worth noting is that it's the finisher's role that India needs to tick off a couple of boxes. Rinku has done very well in the limited opportunities he has had but with Jitesh donning this role for the Punjab Kings in the IPL and Vidarbha, he is a natural fit at No. 5.

There's no clarity on what Sanju Samson's immediate future looks like and Hardik ought to slot back in directly once he recovers from his ankle injury. But this is a box India would want to tick and the Australia series presents Jitesh with the ideal opportunity to do so.

Hence, it's hard to see how India could possibly fit Kishan in ahead of Jitesh if there remains just one spot between the two. It shouldn't come as a surprise if the latter gets the nod and given the team combination, it seems the right thing to do as well.

