"It did affect me for some time" - Shubman Gill opens up on facing online trolling

Gujarat Titans (GT) opener Shubman Gill discussed how internet trolling affected him early in his career and also stated that he has now become accustomed to coping with it.

Gill opined that the best way to get over trolling is to not pay attention to it. The right-handed batter claimed that once he started ignoring it, it stopped bothering him. Here's what he said during a chat with News18:

"When it first started happening to me, it did affect me for some time, for a month or so. But I think eventually you get over it. The best way to get over it is just to not look at them or just to ignore them.

He added:

"Once you start doing that, once you start ignoring them, even if you see it, it wouldn’t affect you this much because then you sort of understand where those people are also coming from. They are also very attached, they are also very emotional."

Notably, Gill received online abuse after his match-winning 104* knock against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). A certain section of RCB fans trolled Gill and his sister as the team got knocked out of the race to the playoffs after the Titans' six-wicket win in the final league match of the season.

The opening batter will next be seen in action in the all-important Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) final. The summit clash featuring GT and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) was originally set to be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 29.

However, the match couldn't be played because of heavy rain and thunderstorms in the city, and the match will now take place at the same venue on Monday, May 29.

Shubman Gill has showcased tremendous form in IPL 2023

Shubman Gill has emerged as the top performer with the bat for the defending champions GT this season. With 851 runs across 16 innings, the youngster is currently the holder of the Orange Cap.

Gill averages 60.78 in IPL 2023 and has a strike rate of 156.43 to his name. He has smashed three hundreds and four fifties in the latest edition.

It is worth mentioning that the 23-year-old needs 123 runs in the match against CSK to break Virat Kohli's all-time IPL record of most runs in a single season. Kohli etched his name in the record books by scoring 973 runs from 16 games in the 2016 edition of the league.

