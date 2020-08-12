It feels like MS Dhoni doesn’t age: Shane Watson

The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been the talk of the town ever since the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed that the competition would be taking place in the UAE from 19th September. Among those excited for the tournament are the Chennai Super Kings, who would be eyeing their fourth title under MS Dhoni's leadership.

Shane Watson, who played crucial knows for CSK in IPL 2018 as well as 2019, has praised his 39-year-old skipper by saying that age is yet to get the better of MS Dhoni.

“MS Dhoni still loves playing. He is an evergreen cricketer and it feels like he just doesn't age. Look, with the kind of skills he has and the hard yards he puts in, MS can go on and play into his 40s. MS Dhoni has been able to manage his body well. The way he is able to run consistently and showcase skills behind the stumps are just incredible. I am a big fan of MS and would want to see him continue playing whether it's for CSK or internationally,” Shane Watson told TOI.

MS Dhoni to lead CSK in IPL 2020

2019 IPL Final - Mumbai v Chennai

The 2020 edition of the IPL has been moved out of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. All the games will be held in three cities across the UAE, namely Sharjah, Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

The teams will be accommodated in bio secure environment and anyone who breaks the bio secure bubble rules will be penalised.

CSK, who lost to Mumbai Indians in the final last year, will be hoping to match the latter's tally of four IPL crowns under the stewardship of MS Dhoni.

The former India captain boasts of exceptional record in the IPL, having scored 4432 runs in 190 matches at an average of almost 43 and strike rate of 137.