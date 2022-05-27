"It's been frustrating not getting the results we wanted" - Tim David opens up on his first year at MI

Mumbai Indians (MI) all-rounder Tim David has opened up about his experience of playing with a new team in the 15th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2022).

David, who was a part of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) set up last year, was signed for a whopping amount of ₹8.25 crore at the auction. While Mumbai had a disappointing campaign, finishing last in the points table, David had a decent season.

Despite a dismal start, the Singapore-based all-rounder picked up in the second half of the competition. Throwing light on his maiden stint with MI on the franchise's official platform, Tim David said:

"There's been times when it's been frustrating not getting the results we wanted to get straightaway. But it's also been a rewarding season in terms of that we've been challenged. Personally, I've been challenged."

David ended the campaign with 186 runs under his belt in eight matches at an average of 37.20 and a strike rate of over 215. He scored 34 off 11 deliveries in Mumbai's last fixture to end Delhi Capitals' (DC) hopes of making it to the playoffs.

The 26-year-old all-rounder revealed that the start was difficult, coming into a new set-up. However, he added that things got comfortable as the tournament progressed.

Tim David added:

"Initially, when you first come into an environment, you don't know many people so it can feel a bit rigid or structured. But as we have gotten further into the tournament, you get more comfortable with everyone that's here with us as part of the MI team. You get some different relationships with people. Spent a lot of time with Chappie (Paul Chapman) in the gym. So that's been good."

He added:

"You know, there are some younger guys with some good exuberance. Guys like Ishan, he's an experienced player but he's good fun to be around and get a bit of energy from him. Can always have a bit of a laugh. Another one I enjoy is Tilak. Having a bit of fun with him. Ramandeep, these guys are all players for the future."

Tilak Varma has been the find for the Mumbai franchise this season. The southpaw has amassed 397 runs at an average of 36.09, including two half-centuries. Ramandeep has also impressed in the last couple of matches as Rohit Sharma and Co. look to groom an Indian all-rounder.

"It's been a really good period of growth for me" - Tim David

The all-rounder also added that he has worked extensively on his batting during his time off from the game in India, which has made him a better cricketer.

David played the first few matches before he was benched. Mumbai brought him back again in the last few games, a decision that paid dividends.

The MI cricketer stated:

"I played a couple of games at the start and that was a good experience, my first time playing for MI. First games in India. And then, I obviously was sitting out for the team combination. As a player, it's tough to deal with because you think you've got something to give the team and that's just a period of time you have to accept. Try and support the teammates as much as you can."

Tim David continued:

"I spent a fair bit of time in the gym, probably more than I could do if I was in the playing XI. I worked really hard on my batting, trying to be more stable at the crease and trying to have a more controlled swing. So I would like to think I have got quite a bit stronger. I think I've improved so much. It's been a really good period of growth for me and also some experience on the field."

Tim David will next be seen in the T20 Blast, where he will ply trade for Lancashire.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava