Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

Jofra Archer may be eligible to play 2019 World Cup for England

The 23-year-old bowling all-rounder has played the U-19 World Cup for West Indies.

Aadya Sharma
FEATURED WRITER
News 05 Jun 2018, 18:17 IST
2.43K

Rajasthan Royals v Sunrisers Hyderabad - IPL T20
Jofra Archer in action while playing for Rajasthan Royals

Jofra Archer's dreams of representing England in the 2019 World Cup may come true if a report in The Times is to be believed. The Barbados-born all-rounder, who is currently eligible to play for England in 2022, could play for them earlier than expected.

According to the England Cricket Board rules, a seven-year residency period has to be completed before a foreign-born is eligible to represent the England national side. The 23-year-old Archer's father is from England and needs to spend at least 210 days a year in the UK to be eligible. According to the current rules, he will be eligible to play for them in four years.

However, a new set of rules are being proposed, similar to the ICC's code, that has set its own cap on the residency period to four years. If Archer aims to make a comeback, the process will be sped up and 12 members of the ECB will have to on board.

Archer has been long linked with a future in England and has openly admitted in the past that it is his dream to play Test cricket for his father's country. He holds a British passport, and although his mother and sister live in Barbados, Jofra has been playing for Sussex since 2016.

He was purchased for Rs. 7.2 crore by the Rajasthan Royals before the 2018 IPL, and played 10 games for them, picking up 15 wickets. Before that, he rose to prominence by doing well in the Big Bash, for the Hobart Hurricanes. He has also represented the West Indies U-19 side.

“I didn’t grow up in abundant fortune. With the earnings from IPL, I can make up for the stuff that I didn’t have as a child. I can give myself and the family a better standard of living,” he had told Hindustan Times during the IPL.

IPL 2018 Jofra Archer
IPL 2018: Jofra Archer excited about 'life-changing' IPL...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Jofra Archer's cricket journey in 4 phases
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 players who could replace Jofra Archer if...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 Players whom Chennai Super Kings could target...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 exciting players set to play their maiden IPL 
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Top 3 Dark Horses for the Purple Cap
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Top 5 Contenders for the Emerging Player Award
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Fantasy Guru: What your team should look like...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, MI vs RR: Jofra Archer's back-to-back wickets...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 players who'll be up for the Emerging Player...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018