Karun Nair reckons KL Rahul has all the tools to captain Kings XI Punjab

After starting his Indian Premier League (IPL) career with the Rajasthan Royals, Karun Nair was roped in by the Kings XI Punjab before the 2018 edition. Karun Nair delivered good performances and was retained for the next couple of seasons.

Karun Nair has played 69 IPL matches in his career

The only Indian batsman after Virender Sehwag to score a triple ton in Test cricket, Karun Nair was the third highest run-scorer for KXIP in the 2018 season. So far, the right-hander has played 69 games in his IPL career and would represent a vital cog for the Mohali-based franchise come the 2020 edition.

And, ahead of IPL 2020, Karun Nair has shown confidence in close friend and KXIP skipper KL Rahul, saying that the latter has all the necessary tools to lead the franchise.

“I have known Rahul for a long time. All of us have grown up together and we know each other really well. He is someone who loves to be the best of his ability at all times. That is a trait that every leader needs to have. He is someone who likes to push himself and inspires people around him by his work ethics. I am sure he has all the necessary tools to captain us in this year's IPL. We will go a long way in the upcoming tournament,” Karun Nair told timesnownews.com.

Karun Nair also added that KL Rahul is composed under pressure and that he is extremely level-headed. He also recalled the game in which KL Rahul captained the Indian cricket team, albeit only for an innings.

KL Rahul led the Indian side in the second innings of the 5th T20I against New Zealand in the absence of an injured Rohit Sharma, with Virat Kohli resting himself for that particular encounter.

“In addition, he is generally very calm under pressure and never gets flustered by any hype or intense situation. In the one game that he did captain the international team (during Team India's bowling in fifth and final T20I versus New Zealand early this year), so all that will help him," Karun Nair added.

IPL 2020 will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19th and Kings XI Punjab would be looking to quench their thirst for the title under the stewardship of KL Rahul.