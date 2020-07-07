Kedar Jadhav pens down heartfelt birthday wish for MS Dhoni

Kedar Jadhav wrote a heartfelt letter to wish India's World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni on his birthday.

Kedar Jadhav recalls MS Dhoni's advice that helped him with both cricket and life.

Kedar Jadhav celebrates with MS Dhoni

Birthday wishes have been pouring in from all across the world for one of India's greatest ever captains, MS Dhoni, on the special occasion of his birthday. Fans have taken to social media to express their love and admiration for India's World Cup-winning captain. A special MS Dhoni fan, in Kedar Jadhav, also joined in wishing the former Indian captain, by penning down an emotional and a heartfelt letter for the great man.

Kedar Jadhav, who has played alongside MS Dhoni in both the Indian limited-overs side, and also as a member of MS Dhoni-led CSK, took to Twitter to express his gratitude for Dhoni.

Jadhav captioned his wishes on Twitter as this, "A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni Thank You @InsideCricket07 for making it happen. #HappyBirthdayDhoni."

A small try to make your birthday little more special. My best friend, teammate and captain, Happy Birthday Mahi Bhai @msdhoni



Thank You @InsideCricket07 for making it happen. #HappyBirthdayDhoni pic.twitter.com/xfiakfh8Ai — IamKedar (@JadhavKedar) July 7, 2020

Kedar Jadhav recalls how he found an elder brother in MS Dhoni

Kedar Jadhav recalled a fond memory of MS Dhoni from the year of 2017, where he found out about the love and respect MS Dhoni had for everyone.

" I may not be able to recall a journey of seeing you on TV for the 1st time to playing with you in the blue jersey. But, there is one such episode that is engraved on my mind. We were travelling post-match in 2017. I was sitting next to you in flight. I was so tired that I fell asleep without even having my dinner. When I woke up I saw two dinner plates in front of me. I asked you, "ye kiska hai?" "Mera hi hat. Accha hua teri nind khul gayi, tere hi liye ruka tha, sath main khayenge," you answered with a smile on your face. At that moment, I found an elder brother for which I had craved all my life." Jadhav wrote

Kedar Jadhav also addressed the advice MS Dhoni gave him, that has helped the batsman, not only in cricket but also with his life.

Advertisement

"Kedar, Last ball tak umeed nahi harni chahiye. Koi bhi target impossible nahi hota. Khudpe bharosa rakho aur koshish karte raho, ground pe bhi aur zindgi main bhi." The smile even after losing the game or handing over the trophy to youngsters after a win. You followed this all your life. You gave us life lessons but beyond that, you supported and trusted every player." Jadhav wrote

Kedar Jadhav, just like all the other MS Dhoni's fans expressed his desire to see Dhoni play cricket once again and smash the ball all across with the crowd chanting Dhoni's name. Kedar mentioned how he symbolizes MS Dhoni as a lighthouse, as both always offered guidance to a person in need. Kedar concluded the letter beautifully, with some poetic phrases in Hindi and finished his 687-word letter.

Kedar Jadhav last played for India in February against the Kiwis in the ODI series and has always shared a great camaraderie with MS Dhoni, both on and off the field. Kedar Jadhav has scored over 1000 runs for India, in ODIs, in his 73-match career so far, at an average of 37.77.