Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Kenya outscores Australia, RCB, yet no record

Aditya Joshi
ANALYST
News
2.61K   //    10 Jul 2018, 14:56 IST

World Twenty20 Qualifiers: Canada v Kenya
So close, yet so far

This Monday, the Kenyan Cricket Team cantered to a fairly phenomenal score of 6/270 in a twenty overs a side match. Playing in a World T20 qualifying match at the brand new Gahanga Cricket Stadium in Kigali, hosts Rwanda had little solace throughout the innings filled with breathtaking stroke-play other than the picturesque sights offered at the ground.

Although Kenya surpassed the T20I record for the highest score of Australia's 3/263 against Sri Lanka at Pallekelle by seven runs, as they did for the T20 best of Royal Challengers Bangalore's 5/263, this score will not be registered in the record books despite both the participating sides being full ICC T20 members, along with 102 other nations, as per ICC's new categorization.



After the ICC meeting in Kolkata earlier this year, “We are particularly pleased with the unanimous agreement to award all T20 bilateral games international status," ICC chief executive David Richardson said in April. 

"We are committed to growing the game and T20 is the vehicle through which we’ll do this and removing restrictions and having all Members ranked is a positive step forward. We have already introduced a regional qualification pathway for the ICC World T20 in 2020 which is now underway and we will continue to evolve our qualification structures across all three formats."

However, those changes do not come into effect in men's Twenty20 cricket up until the end of the current year, hence had this score been tallied January 1, 2019 onwards, it would have found a niche for itself in the upper end of the superlative spectrum. Interestingly enough, this match was not even allocated a T20 status, meaning RCB's record stayed unscathed too.

In women's cricket, all international cricket is bound to be recorded as official T20 cricket July 1, 2018 onwards.

For similar reasons, matches being played in the inaugural Global T20 League in Canada are not being recorded in the player's statistics given the fact that Canada is not a full T20 member as of now and hence the domestic cricket and franchise cricket conducted by it will not be accounted as T20. This little quirk in the time-windows will bring some respite to David Warner's worry for his T20 statistics, given that he has struggled in Canada, managing only 12 runs in 6 innings playing for the Winnipeg Hawks.

ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier Royal Challengers Bangalore Kenya Cricket Team
13-year-old Cricket Kenya to be dissolved by Government
RELATED STORY
5 world records registered against Minnows
RELATED STORY
Listing the cricketers with highest scores in T20Is by...
RELATED STORY
5 Cricket records held by Indian origin players
RELATED STORY
Top 5 coaches who turned their team's fortunes around
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual performances from associate nations in...
RELATED STORY
10 most embarassing World Cup records
RELATED STORY
Top 5 individual ODI scores by associate batsmen
RELATED STORY
5 instances when cricket teams refused to tour due to...
RELATED STORY
Tracing Cricket's origins in 5 non Test playing countries
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us