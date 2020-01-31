Khel Paayega and other burning questions around MS Dhoni

M.S. Dhoni: Burning Questions

There are some players whose name exudes a different feeling. They are not merely names of a sportsperson, but rather, are emotions that invoke a certain inexplicable warmth in the hearts of the fans.

One such player in India is MS Dhoni. While he may divide opinions among his countrymen, there is no doubt that he is an absolute icon for Chennai Super Kings’ fans.

However, the winds are changing. Having been left out of BCCI’s central contracts, many wonder if the end is near. And with that, these are the questions that are doing the round:

Question #1: Kya Dhoni Khel Paayega?

Does MS Dhoni still have it in him to finish it off in style? Thala, as he is lovingly known among CSK fans, may not be the player that he once was. While his striking ability is diminishing, there is no denying that still has the brain of a wizard on the cricket field.

But is that going to be enough for CSK this season?

Question #2: Which position will he play at?

Dhoni’s position in the batting order is another question that needs answering. The wicketkeeper-batsman has made a reputation for himself for being one of the best finishers of all time.

However, with age, his ability to score runs at a quick rate has taken a huge hit, which is why we may see him playing a bit higher up in the order.

Advertisement

Question #3: How will he play?

Another difficult question for fans to ponder about is what role will Dhoni execute in the team. The former India captain usually came in at 5 or 6 and finished matches for his team.

With finishing matches not quite up his alley anymore, we need to wait and watch if Dhoni begins adopting a more anchoring role.

Question 4: Will he be able to lead CSK to glory?

CSK are one of the most successful sides in the history of the IPL. Indeed, the Men in Yellow have never failed to qualify for the play-offs and have only missed the final of the tournament twice.

Having said this, it remains to be seen if Dhoni’s sharp cricketing mind helps lead CSK to glory again. The competition in the IPL is only getting tougher – can Dhoni and his troops match up to it?

Question 5: Will this be Dhoni’s last season as an indispensable member for CSK?

CSK chief, N Srinivasan, has already confirmed that Dhoni will play for CSK in the 2021 edition of the IPL as well, so his presence in the team is almost guaranteed. However, the main question is: will Dhoni do enough this season to keep the indispensable tag on?

Everything circles back to ‘Kya Dhoni Khel Paayega? And only time and Dhoni can answer this question.