KKR batsman Rahul Tripathi reveals Brendon McCullum's influence

Kolkata Knight Riders’ uncapped batsman Rahul Tripathi has revealed that he was inspired by Brendon McCullum’s trademark style of dancing down the pitch to pacers and spinners alike. Interestingly, Tripathi would be playing under the coaching Kiwi's tutelage at KKR in the IPL this year.

“I have had a few video chats with McCullum. I used to step out and hit those balls during the 2017 IPL. People used to ask me how I charge down easily. I used to say it all came from watching McCullum’s videos. He was the one who would really take on those bowlers,” Tripathi was quoted on the official website of the Kolkata Knight Riders.

Opening the batting for the Rising Pune Supergiants in 2017, Tripathi finished as the ninth-highest run-getter with 391 runs in 14 matches in what was his debut IPL season. That makes him a contender to open the innings for KKR this season, considering that Chris Lynn has gone to the Mumbai Indians.

I was very happy: Tripathi on joining KKR

Brendon McCullum

Rahul Tripathi, who was the leading run scorer – 504 runs in 8 matches – for Maharashtra in the 2018/19 Ranji Trophy, was picked up by KKR for ₹60 lakh in the IPL auctions last December. He said that he was overjoyed at the prospect of being a part of the KKR family.

“The day the auction happened, I was very happy. As a child you know, I saw Brendon McCullum playing that amazing knock [158 not out off 73 balls in the first-ever IPL match] and Shahrukh Khan waving from the stand. Of course, seeing your heroes is special and it makes me very excited,” Tripathi concluded.

Rahul Tripathi no longer remained an opener while representing the Rajasthan Royals in the 2018 and 2019 seasons of the IPL. He has scored 758 runs at an average of 26.13 in 34 IPL matches so far.