KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch history and T20 records

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders will go up against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings at the Eden Gardens on May 7. It is a crucial match for KKR in the race to the playoffs.

The Super Kings hold the 10th position in the standings, having registered only two wins so far. The Chennai-based franchise have an opportunity to spoil Kolkata's party by defeating them in the upcoming match.

Ahead of the clash between KKR and CSK, here's a quick look at the pitch history of the Eden Gardens.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata IPL records

Kolkata recently played host to a match between KKR and Rajasthan Royals, where both teams scored more than 200 runs. Spinners and batters should receive help from the conditions tonight.

Here are some vital stats from the previous games hosted by the beautiful stadium in Kolkata:

IPL matches played: 99

Won by teams batting first: 42

Won by teams batting second: 56

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 112* - Rajat Patidar (RCB) vs Lucknow Super Giants, 2022

Best bowling figures: 5/19 - Sunil Narine (KKR) vs Punjab Kings, 2012

Highest team total: 262/2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024

Lowest team total: 49 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2017

Highest successful run-chase: 262/2 - Punjab Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2024

Average first innings score: 168.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata pitch report

Two experts from the broadcasting team will analyze the pitch before the toss takes place. A better understanding of tonight's wicket will be available at that time.

As mentioned earlier, the wicket has been excellent for batting in Kolkata. Andre Russell scored a quickfire half-century in the previous match hosted by this venue.

Eden Gardens, Kolkata last IPL match

Kolkata Knight Riders scored 206/4 in their 20 overs, and in reply, Rajasthan Royals finished with 205/8. Russell won the Man of the Match award for his 25-ball 57 with the bat.

The teams hit a total of 31 fours and 24 sixes in the high-scoring thriller hosted by Kolkata. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: KKR 206/4 (Andre Russell 57*, Riyan Parag 1/21) beat RR 205/8 (Riyan Parag 95, Varun Chakravarthy 2/32) by 1 run.

