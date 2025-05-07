KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Chennai Super Kings beat Kolkata Knight Riders by two wickets in a thrilling IPL 2025 match at the Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7. It was just the third win of the season for CSK, and this result has reduced KKR's chances of qualifying for the playoffs significantly.

Ad

KKR won the toss and, surprisingly, chose to bat first. The Knight Riders huffed and puffed to post 179/6 in their 20 overs. Noor Ahmad stole the show by picking up four wickets for the visiting team.

Chasing 180, CSK's top-order failed to contribute much once again. Dewald Brevis came in at number six and smacked his maiden IPL half-century to turn the game in Chennai's favor. In the end, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni, and Anshul Kamboj finished off the chase.

Ad

Trending

Here's a glance at the award winners, scorecard, and top stats coming out from the IPL 2025 battle between KKR and CSK in Kolkata.

List of all award winners in KKR vs CSK IPL 2025 match

Noor Ahmad won the Player of the Match award for his excellent spell of 4/31 in the first innings of the contest. The Afghanistan-based spinner picked up the wickets of Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, and Rinku Singh to give CSK an upper hand.

Ad

Noor was also adjudged the Fantasy King of the Match for earning 151 fantasy points. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Super Striker of the Match: Urvil Patel (Strike rate of 281.82)

Super Sixes of the Match: Dewald Brevis (4 sixes)

Fantasy King of the Match: Noor Ahmad (151 fantasy points)

Most Fours in the Match: Dewald Brevis (4 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Varun Chakravarthy (12 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Noor Ahmad (4/31).

Ad

KKR vs CSK scorecard

Expand Tweet

Ad

Captain Ajinkya Rahane led the Kolkata Knight Riders from the front by aggregating 48 runs off 33 deliveries while batting at number three. The skipper lost his wicket to Ravindra Jadeja just two runs short of his half-century at the Eden Gardens.

For CSK, Noor Ahmad bagged four of the six wickets that fell in the first innings. The other two wickets went to Jadeja and Anshul Kamboj. Ravichandran Ashwin also returned with economical figures of 0/19 in three overs.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Talking about CSK's batting performance, openers Devon Conway and Ayush Mhatre lost their wickets for a duck. Debutant Urvil Patel stunned the home team with a quick-fire 11-ball 31, laced with four maximums and a boundary. Dewald Brevis also hit four fours and four sixes during his entertaining 52-run knock.

Vaibhav Arora bagged three wickets for KKR, but he ended up leaking 48 runs in his three-over spell. Varun Chakravarthy and Harshit Rana accounted for two wickets each. However, their efforts ended in a losing cause.

Ad

KKR vs CSK, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Kolkata Knight Riders vs Chennai Super Kings match

CSK chased down a target of 180 or more for the first time in IPL since 2019. Here's a look at some other stats emerging from the last IPL 2025 league round match in Kolkata:

This was the first time CSK chased down a target of 180 or more without Suresh Raina in the team. CSK have completed 20 wins in IPL matches against KKR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vinay Chhabria Vinay has been working as a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda since 2018. A veteran writer, he has a total previous work experience of 8 years working for the likes of Swag Cricket and Fambeat, and believes in thoroughly verifying each and every piece of information before writing any article. His meticulous methods have led him to amass a significant readership of close to 30 million at Sportskeeda, along with winning several awards such as Machine Writer, Top Earning Affiliate, and Perfectionist Writer in his Sportskeeda journey so far.



Vinay’s love for cricket blossomed when playing the sport during school days. Today, he is a staunch supporter of his home IPL side Gujarat Titans and is also the ambassador of franchise’s initiative Race with the Titans. Unsurprisingly, his all-time favorite cricketers also feature from his favorite IPL franchise - Rashid Khan, Matthew Wade, Sai Sudharsan and Shubman Gill.



When not writing, Vinay likes to play cricket and hang out with his friends. Being an industry veteran, his influence goes beyond the sport of cricket and has interviewed several Kabaddi stars such as Mohammad Nabibakhsh, Daniel Odhiambo, Vijay Malik, and Girish Ernak as well. He also is a fan of professional wrestling. Know More