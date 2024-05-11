KKR vs MI Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - May 11, 2024

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will host Mumbai Indians (RCB) in the 60th match of IPL 2024 at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday, May 11.

Kolkata Knight Riders are standing at the top of the points table, having won eight of their 11 games, including their most recent one against Lucknow Super Giants by 98 runs.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians are placed ninth in the standings with just four wins in 12 matches. They defeated SunRisers Hyderabad in their previous game by seven wickets. Suryakumar Yadav, who won the Player of the Match, scored his second IPL century.

On that note, here are the three differential picks you can opt for in the upcoming KKR vs MI Dream11 match.

#3 Piyush Chawla (MI) - 7.5 credits

Piyush Chawla and MI celebrating his wicket (Credits: IPL)

Piyush Chawla has been impressive in the current season, claiming eight wickets so far, with a notable three-wicket haul in the last match.

He was the standout bowler for MI in the previous reverse fixture against KKR, securing a wicket and maintaining an economical spell. Overall, he has taken 12 wickets in 13 matches against KKR, including seven in the last six games.

Additionally, Chawla has a history of success at Eden Gardens from his time with KKR, boasting 41 wickets in 35 matches, making him a valuable pick in your KKR vs MI Dream11 teams.

#2 Mitchell Starc (KKR) - 8.0 credits

Mitchell Starc of KKR (Credits: IPL)

Mitchell Starc bowled his season-best spell against Mumbai Indians in the last meeting at Wankhede Stadium. He claimed a four-wicket haul and conceded 33 runs in 3.5 overs.

Overall, Starc has bagged 12 wickets in 10 matches, including seven in the last four games, at a costly bowling economy of 11.37.

He could be a great differential pick for your KKR vs MI Dream11 teams in the upcoming game.

#1 Venkatesh Iyer (KKR) - 7.5 credits

Venkatesh Iyer in action (Credits: IPL)

Venkatesh Iyer has been in good form in the last four games, scoring 136 runs at an average of 68. He has also batted well in Kolkata with 177 runs in the last eight games, including one half-century.

However, Iyer has consistently performed against Mumbai Indians in five matches, smashing 320 runs at an average of 80. He produced a 70-run knock in the last game at Mumbai this season and will be eager to replicate a similar innings tonight.

