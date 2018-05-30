Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
Contact Policies Blog GDPR Compliance Affiliate

KKR wanted me to continue the way I played in the World Cup and carry on the momentum, says Shubman Gill 

Sportskeeda caught up with Shubman Gill in an exclusive chat and discussed various issues.

Vignesh Madridista Ananthasubramanian
FEATURED COLUMNIST
Exclusive 30 May 2018, 13:10 IST
576

ICC U19 Cricket World Cup - Final: Australia v India

One of the heroes of the 2018 under-19 World Cup was Indian batsman Shubman Gill, who scored as many as he scored 372 runs in five innings at an average of 124 and a strike-rate of 112.38 with the help of three fifties and a century and deservedly, was adjudged the Player of the Tournament.

During the World Cup, Shubman was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL auction for 1.8 crores and was expected to play a key role in the Knights' campaign.

As expected, Shubman played almost all the matches and fared well with the bat as he scored 203 runs in 11 innings at an average of more than 33 and a strike-rate of 146. After tasting success in his maiden IPL season, the right-hander will have his task cut-out as he has been named in the India A side for the tour of England.

Sportskeeda caught up with Shubman Gill in an exclusive chat and discussed various issues. Here are the excerpts.

<p>

Q: How was the feeling when you got to know that you are going to make your IPL debut?

During the IPL auction, I was in New Zealand and I got a lot of messages about my selection in the Kolkata Knight Riders squad. Rahul Dravid sir asked us to focus just on the World Cup. And when I got to know that I will be featuring in the playing XI, I was so happy. I was very excited to play in front of such huge crowds.

Q: You are basically a top-order batsman and in the IPL, you batted at number six and at times, at seven. Were you ready for the challenge? Is there any particular position where you prefer to bat in T20s?

No, it was up to the team management. I was ready to bat wherever the team wanted me to bat. They told me that I am going bat down the order well in advance and it helped me a lot in getting the right mindset to face the challenges.

Q: How did you go about your batting in the IPL? Were you happy with your performance?

Before my first game, the team management told me to keep things simple, enjoy my shots, continue the way I played in the World Cup and carry on the momentum. I just did that and I am so happy with my performance in the IPL. However, I need to work on a few things. What I feel is that I need to hit some big shots more frequently and if I keep working on it, things will take care of themselves.

Q: How was it to work under a captain, who is as experienced as Dinesh Karthik?

DK bhai is a very good captain and is very supportive. Right from day one, he encouraged me and that helped me a lot when I went out to bat in the middle.

Q: How was it score to your maiden IPL fifty against a side like Chennai Super Kings?

It was one of those normal games for me. There was nothing special. I just went out to bat with a clear mind and didn't think about what's going to happen. I just wanted to treat the ball on its merit. I was very happy for scoring my maiden IPL fifty and taking my team home.

Q: What is the biggest takeaway for you from the 2018 IPL?

The experience I got over the past two months, especially when I was batting outside my comfort zone, has been very valuable and is the biggest takeaway for me from the IPL.

Q: You have been named in the India A side for the tour of England. How are the preparations going? Any expectations?

Expectations as such, I just want to do well for the team. I am looking forward to enjoying myself whenever I go out to bat and score runs for my team. On my preparations, hmmm, thankfully things are going well for me. I don't want to complicate things too much.

<p>

Q: Any words on your under-19 teammates did well in the IPL?

All of them are really good players. This batch is very talented and all of them (Prithvi Shaw, Shivam Mavi, Abhishek Sharma and even Mujeeb ur Rahman, who played for Afghanistan) have played really well in the IPL. It is always to see the young players perform well. And yeah, I wish them good luck for their future.

IPL 2018 Kolkata Knight Riders Indian Cricket Team Shubman Gill
I went away and sat in the washroom when the teams were...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, KKR vs CSK: 4 masterstrokes from the game
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: 5 youngsters who have impressed in the first...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, KKR vs CSK: Hits and Misses
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018 Qualifier 2, SRH vs KKR: Who will win the...
RELATED STORY
5 young IPL players who can play for India in the future
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Eliminator, KKR vs RR: 4 Unnoticed things from...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018, Eliminator: 3 Masterstrokes from the KKR vs RR...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: Why Kolkata Knight Riders will have to show...
RELATED STORY
IPL 2018: SRH favourites but we have home support, says...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Indian Premier League, 2018
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Indian Premier League, 2018
England v Pakistan NatWest Test Series #NoBoundaries 2018
West Indies v ICC World XI Twenty20 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
Scotland v England ODI 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018