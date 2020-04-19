KL Rahul cheekily refers to TV show controversy during Instagram Live session

IPL teammate at KXIP, Mayank Agarwal decided to have an Instagram Live session with KL Rahul's on his 28th birthday.

They talked about various topics including the infamous TV show controversy and KL Rahul's alleged relationship rumours.

​ KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal had a candid Live session on Instagram

KL Rahul cheekily recalled the infamous Koffee With Karan controversy with Hardik Pandya in 2018 on the occasion of his 28th birthday during a social network live session. The limited-overs mainstay of the Indian team reflected on the events that transpired and created a huge controversy along with teammate Hardik Pandya two years back.

On Rahul's 28th birthday, his IPL teammate at Kings XI Punjab, Mayank Agarwal decided to have an Instagram Live session where KL Rahul also spilt the beans on his alleged relationship rumours with Athiya Shetty. However, he chose his words carefully while treading on the controversial topics relating to the TV show.

Agarwal decided to start the proccedings with a quick rapid-fire, to which Rahul had a cheeky reply:

Agarwal said:

"So its gonna be like a rapid fire round."

Rahul replied:

“You know rapid-fire always burns me, right? I get burnt in the fire.”

The TV Show cost Rahul and Pandya a huge sum of money and sponsorship rights. Both were asked to donate ₹one lakh each to families of 10 paramilitary martyrs along-with a donation of Rs 10 lakh each in the fund created by Cricket Association for blind.

On his alleged relationship with Athiya Shetty

KL Rahul has been a mainstay for India in the limited-overs format

It is rumoured that KL Rahul is in a romantic relationship with actress Athiya Shetty for quite some time now. The rumour was given life when the actress herself posted a photograph on Instagram on his birthday, while quarantined at home .

Agarwal took the live session as an opportunity to make Rahul throw some light on his relationship status. He slyly asked about his lucky charm that came to the Mumbai grounds during his batting. Although Rahul didn't talk much about his relationship status, he sure gave Agarwal a googly when the former trying to take his case.

Agarwal asked:

"You were talking about ur lucky charm watching the match in Mumbai that day.. So whats with that?"

Rahul replied:

"I never said anything bro."

Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul were involved in a career-threatening TV show controversy