Leg and Off: Should LSG rest Rishabh Pant for the remainder of IPL 2025?

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have travelled a route similar to the Delhi Capitals (DC) in IPL 2025. With a new captain, Rishabh Pant, taking charge, LSG got off to an excellent start, winning four out of their first six games.

However, things went downhill soon after, with the side losing five out of their next six matches to get eliminated from the playoff race. Yet, even with the playoff elimination, many believe LSG have punched above their weight this season, considering their poorly built squad and the number of injuries.

The bigger concern for LSG and their fans has been the dismal form of their skipper, Rishabh Pant. The franchise acquired Pant in the IPL 2025 auction at an all-time league record of ₹27 crore.

Yet, the southpaw has been shockingly poor this season, scoring only 135 runs at an average of 12.27 and a strike rate of 100 in 12 matches.

His horrific performances led to former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth advising Pant not to play LSG's final two games of IPL 2025 on his YouTube channel.

"I just want him to be left alone they should say enough, just go and spend some time away. The season is over.Unfortunately, things are not going Rishabh Pant’s way. Even when captaining be it bowling changes or field placements, he seems to be messing up in some form or the other. Things are not going his way. Even with the bat, he can just play freely and be bold, but he seems to be playing half-hearted shots with no clarity," he said (via India Today).

It begs the question of whether Pant resting for the final two matches will be more help or harm to himself and LSG.

Let us look at both sides of the equation to decipher which direction LSG should go with Rishabh Pant for the remainder of the IPL 2025 season.

Why Rishabh Pant should play the rest of IPL 2025

There are several reasons for Rishabh Pant not to sit out the remainder of the 2025 season. With the criticism of his batting performances from fans and experts at an all-time high, the last thing he would want is to add to those by sitting out the final two games and leaving a series of failures as the only lasting impression from the season.

Instead, Pant can help enhance the narrative around him with a substantial knock or two. Sporting takes are often dictated by the 'The last thing that happened is the only thing that happened' cliche.

Hence, should Pant finish strong, it could help erase the nightmarish narrative that would otherwise hang around his neck until next season. It also would not bode well if the skipper of a side eliminated from the playoffs and on a losing streak doesn't lead from the front at the most challenging times.

Even if the 27-year-old continues failing with the bat, it could be a case of preventing the bad from transforming to worse, which would likely happen if he also sits out the final two matches of an already disappointing season.

Why Rishabh Pant shouldn't play the rest of IPL 2025

The other side of the coin - what's for Rishabh Pant to gain irrespective of the occurrences of LSG's final two games? Will a couple of big scores and team wins change the perception about his horrific season with the bat and as captain? Probably not.

Yet, conversely, another low score or two, coupled with LSG defeats, will only add more salt to Pant's ever-growing wound. Sitting out the remainder of the season could also help him figure out where things have gone wrong, not only in this IPL but over the last few months, even for Team India.

The possibility of an improved Rishabh Pant moving forward could get a kickstart once he takes a break and sits out the rest of IPL 2025. Furthermore, LSG's batting has relied heavily on their overseas trio - Mitchell Marsh, Aiden Markram, and Nicholas Pooran.

Pant sitting out could open up a top-order spot for Ayush Badoni or Abdul Samad to see what they can do with more opportunities and balls to play in the LSG batting order.

It could also help bring untested Indian players like Himmat Singh, Aryan Juyal, and Yuvraj Chaudhary, among others, into the fray for possible retention and a role in the playing XI next season.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there is no right or wrong move on Rishabh Pant resting for the final two LSG matches. While the cricketing logic can be divided equally for both cases, the wicketkeeper batter sitting out will not help the 'narrative' ballgame from the outside.

Verdict: Rishabh Pant should play the remaining two games of IPL 2025

