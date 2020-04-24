Lockdown period has helped me become a mentally stronger person, says Siddarth Kaul

Siddarth Kaul made his national team debut in 2018

In the final of the 2008 Under-19 World Cup, Indian pacer Siddarth Kaul was handed the responsibility of bowling the final over, with South Africa needing 19 runs to win.

While chasing down 19 was certainly an arduous task, Siddarth Kaul was under quite a lot of pressure too. Kaul had given away 10 runs in his previous over and needed to hold his nerve to get India across the line.

And, despite getting hit for a four off the first ball, the speedster stuck to the basics and removed the two well-set batsmen within the last three deliveries to trigger wild celebrations in the Indian camp.

That was the first instance when the Punjab pacer exhibited his mental toughness in a crunch situation. 12 years since that game, the current lockdown period is giving Siddarth Kaul an opportunity to become a mentally sharper person.

With no cricketing action set to get underway any time in the foreseeable future, the Indian pacer is keen on working with his coaches and trainers to strengthen specific skills.

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Siddarth Kaul speaks about how he's working on mental aspects while also working on his desire to make a comeback into the Indian team.

"At this time, it's important to be mentally strong. My mental toughness coach and doctors Bhattacharya Ji and Mr Ramesh are helping me. I am trying to improve that aspect and it is part of my routine. I am also doing yoga and focussing on small muscles such as the shoulders, knees, ankles and core," Siddharth Kaul said.

The pacer stresses on how the general routine during a cricket season revolves around doing gym training and working with heavy weights, but this lockdown period is giving him an opportunity to work on something unique.

The Punjab pacer also emphasises on having taken to visualization training, which is helping him to imagine himself being involved in tough situations and coming up with ways to contribute to his team.

"I do visualization training. I go into a sub-conscious mind and I try to focus on what to do. I am doing this with batting and bowling situations. This will help me get ready for match-time situations. This lockdown has really helped me gain control over my mind," the pacer said.

Siddarth Kaul goes down memory lane to recollect the time when he needed to overcome an injury he picked up against Rajasthan during the 2019-20 Ranji Trophy season.

During a match against Rajasthan, the pacer dived near the boundary line and picked up an injury. That was only a minor obstacle in Siddarth Kaul's path to success, as he claims he was guided by his coaches and trainers to focus on himself and not a potential comeback.

"After I picked up the injury, everyone asked me to think of recovering step by step and not concentrate on when I can make a comeback. After my rehabilitation, I first concentrated on getting back my rhythm, and then my seam position. Soon, I was mentally positive and ready to go. I had a lot of support from my coaches and family," the pacer recalls.

The speedster made a roaring return to form post the injury, picking up eight wickets in the game against Kerala, including a five-wicket haul in the first innings. He followed it up with yet another eight-wicket match haul against Gujarat and a hat-trick against Andhra.

Despite going through some tough times due to the injury, Siddarth Kaul came back stronger and fitter, and he thanks his family and his coaches for helping him out. The Punjab fast bowler also credits the likes of Zaheer Khan, Ashish Nehra, Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Dale Steyn for teaching him specific skills that played a big role in his climb up the ladder of success.

Siddharth Kaul thanks SRH for constant support

Siddharth Kaul has played for SRH since the 2016 IPL season

The pacer, however, attributes a major chunk of success to his IPL franchise SunRisers Hyderabad with whom he won the IPL 2016 trophy. Siddarth Kaul feels that his stint with SRH projected his talent to the cricketing fraternity, and he's lost for words to thank the franchise for backing him.

"Each chance I have got with every team I have played for is a golden moment for me. However, the SRH discovered Siddarth Kaul and helped me attain success in the world of cricket, and I can't thank them in words. I feel they have done a lot for me, I am ready to do anything for them," the SRH pacer said.

Siddarth Kaul made his T20I debut against Ireland in June 2018, and a little under a month later, made his ODI debut against England. However, having played under Virat Kohli's captaincy as early as during the 2008 U-19 World Cup, the pacer did not feel out of place.

Additionally, having played alongside all of his teammates at some level in the past, the SRH speedster enjoyed a good bonding with his compatriots despite the fact that he was only making his debut.

However, having last played for India back in 2018, Siddarth Kaul has a burning desire to play for the nation again and help India win a couple of major championships.

"I love this game, I am passionate about the game. Everyone wants to play for the country. I always hope to do well for any team, be it India or the IPL. I desire to play and give my 110%. I am sure I will play for the nation again and do well. It's obviously a dream to play for the country and help India win a few World Cups or any other trophies," said the pacer.

The pacer in action during his India debut [PC: Zimbio]

As for the competition that he is set to face to make a comeback into the Indian side, Siddarth Kaul reckons that competition is bound to be a factor. He further adds that he loves taking on a good challenge and that the competition is something that makes him mentally tough as well.

"Even when I got selected for India back in 2018, there was competition but I didn't worry about that. Even now, if I give my best and I am honest, I am helpful and I give me 110%, I know I will succeed," the Punjab fast bowler said.

And despite BCCI indefinitely postponing IPL 2020 until further notice, Siddarth Kaul is maintaining a positive mindset and is set on working with whatever he has a control on at the present moment.

"I am not thinking about personal targets. If I think of the World Cup squad or IPL, my mind will not work. I think I will give whatever is in front of me a lot more value, and the rest will follow," Siddharth Kaul added.

Having worked on strengthening his mental aspects over the last few months, Siddharth Kaul is of the opinion that the lockdown is a great initiative to keep people at home and value their lives a lot more.

And as for his own return to cricket, the speedster reckons that this break has come at a great time for him. And, that he will return a lot fitter and stronger for his next competitive game.