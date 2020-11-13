Lookback at the best of IPL 2020 on Facebook

Indian Premier League (IPL), one of the biggest sporting extravaganzas across the world and a celebrated cultural moment for cricket fans in India recently concluded its 13th edition as Mumbai Indians emerged champions for the fifth time.

With the IPL being held without a live audience for the very first time, a lot of the action amongst fans, teams and players was observed virtually on Facebook this year. The event was a big conversation driver registering as many as 10 million+ mentions on Facebook led by fervent fans around the world with 74% of the people talking about IPL falling between the 18 - 34 years age group.

Mumbai Indians, the winners of IPL 2020 was the most talked about team this season and Virat Kohli from Royal Challengers Bangalore was the most mentioned player. We also saw a host of celebrities, creators, publishers and more come together on Facebook to share their IPL experiences and join in the conversation in their own unique ways.

Hashtags used on Facebook

Manish Chopra, Director and Head of Partnerships, Facebook India said, “Cricket transcends all boundaries and brings India together like few things do. IPL over the years has emerged as a celebration of the sport and one of the biggest cultural moments for cricket fans in the country especially in these times. As the tournament has grown, we’ve seen the experience become more exciting and engaging across the Facebook family of apps with fans coming together to comment, share, post about their favorite moments, players and teams throughout the season.”

Here are some interesting insights and trends from IPL 2020 on Facebook and Instagram.

Most mentioned teams:

Mumbai Indians

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chennai Super Kings

Delhi Capitals

Kolkata Knight Riders

Most mentioned players:

Virat Kohli (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

MS Dhoni (Chennai Super Kings)

Rohit Sharma (Mumbai Indians)

Hardik Pandya (Mumbai Indians)

Chris Gayle (Kings XI Punjab)

Top Regions leading conversations:

Uttar Pradesh

Maharashtra

West Bengal

Karnataka

Bihar

Love for #Hashtags:

From making favorite teams, players, and moments trend to engaging with the many moments on and off the pitch during this IPL season, the following are the most used hashtags that people mentioned across Facebook and Instagram: