LSG v GT probable playing XIs, pitch report, match details of Match 57 in IPL 2022

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 57 of the Indian Premier League 2022 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

The Super Giants are placed atop the IPL 2022 standings with 16 points from 11 matches. They have registered eight wins and three losses in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. Meanwhile, the Titans have as many points as the Lucknow-based club from 11 encounters.

LSG are above the Gujarat Titans in the points table due to a better Net Run Rate. The side that wins this encounter will occupy first place in the IPL 2022 points table.

The Lucknow Super Giants met the Kolkata Knight Riders during their previous IPL encounter. Having been put in to bat first, the Super Giants scored 167/7 in their allotted 20 overs. Quinton de Kock scored a half-century, while Deepak Hooda amassed 41 runs off 27 balls. Marcus Stoinis and Jason Holder played quick-fire knocks to guide their side past the 150-run mark.

In reply, the Knight Riders were bundled out for 101 runs in just 14.3 overs. Andre Russell top-scored with 45 runs off 19 balls at a strike rate of 236.84. Speaking of the bowlers, Avesh Khan and Jason Holder picked up three wickets apiece. The other three bowlers picked up a wicket each.

Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans met Mumbai Indians during their previous outing. Batting first, Mumbai Indians scored 177 for the loss of six wickets in 20 overs. They were off to a flying start, courtesy of excellent knocks from openers Ishan Kishan and Rohit Sharma. They scored 45 and 43 runs, respectively.

Tim David’s unbeaten 44-run knock off 21 balls helped the Mumbai-based franchise post a challenging total on the board. Rashid Khan was the pick of the bowlers, having picked up a couple of wickets for 24 runs from his four overs.

In response, the Titans also started their innings, on a positive note, with openers Wriddhiman Saha and Shubhman Gill having notched up a half-century each. However, the others failed to contribute to the team’s tally, which eventually saw them lose the game by five runs.

Match Details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Match 57.

Date and Time: May 10, 2022; 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune.

Pitch Report

The last five matches at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium have been won by the side batting first. The pitch will support the batters early on during the innings and is expected to slow down during the second essay. Thus, both teams should look to bat first upon winning the toss.

Weather Report

A clear sky is on the cards, with temperatures ranging between 26 - 29 degrees Celsius.

Probable Playing XIs

Lucknow Super Giants

Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan.

Gujarat Titans

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami.

Match Prediction

Both sides are evenly matched on paper and have fared equally well in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. However, LSG will be riding high on confidence as they head into this encounter on the back of a convincing victory. Meanwhile, Gujarat Titans suffered a narrow loss in their previous match and will look to get back to winning ways.

Taking the pitch into consideration, the team batting first will post a massive total on the board and will successfully defend it as well.

Prediction: The side batting first to win this encounter.

