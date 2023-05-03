LSG vs CSK head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2023 match

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are set to cross swords in Match 45 of the Indian Premier League (IPL). As per the , the upcoming game will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Wednesday, May 3.

The two teams met earlier in the season, with CSK beating LSG by 12 runs at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

Before the LSG-CSK fixture begins, here's a look at the head-to-head record between the two franchises.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Nicholas Pooran and MS Dhoni in action [IPLT20]

The head-to-head record between Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants currently stands at 1-1. The two teams met once in IPL 2022, with LSG coming out on top in a high-scoring thriller. CSK leveled things up earlier this season.

Here's a summary of their head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 2

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

LSG vs CSK head-to-head record in Lucknow

Today's encounter will be the first time that LSG and CSK have faced off at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. The head-to-head record between the two sides in Lucknow, therefore, stands at 0-0.

Their previous match took place at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, while the only game between the two teams in IPL 2022 was played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Matches Tied - 0

Last 2 Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL matches

CSK and LSG players after the match [IPLT20].

LSG and CSK have met twice in IPL history, with both teams winning one game apiece. In 2022, Robin Uthappa's half-century guided CSK to 210/7. Chasing 211 for the win, Quinton de Kock and Evin Lewis scored half-centuries to take LSG home by six wickets.

CSK scripted a win over LSG earlier this season when Ruturaj Gaikwad's 57-run knock helped them pile up 217 in the first innings. Moeen Ali then took four wickets to help CSK win by 12 runs.

Here's a summary of the last two games between LSG and CSK:

CSK (217/7) beat LSG (205/7) by 12 runs, April 3, 2023

LSG (211/4) beat CSK (210/7) by 6 wickets, Mar 31, 2022

