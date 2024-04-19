LSG vs CSK Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in match 34 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Friday, April 19. While LSG have six points from as many matches, defending champions CSK are on eight points from six games.

After winning three of their first four matches, Lucknow have lost their last two. They went down to Delhi Capitals by six wickets before being hammered by Kolkata Knight Riders by eight wickets at the Eden Gardens. Batting first, LSG were held to 161-7, which KKR chased down in 15.4 overs.

Meanwhile, after suffering consecutive losses, Chennai Super Kings recovered with dominant wins in their last two matches. In their previous game, they got the better of Mumbai Indians by 20 runs at the Wankhede. Batting first, CSK posted 206-4 before restricting MI to 186-6.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants and Chennai Super Kings have clashed thrice in the IPL, with both teams winning once apiece. One match produced a no-result.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 1

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 1

Matches with No Result - 1

LSG vs CSK head-to-head record in Lucknow

LSG and CSK met at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow last season. The match, though, was abandoned due to rain, producing a no-result.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches won by Chennai Super Kings - 0

Matches with No Result - 1

Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings matches

As mentioned earlier, Lucknow and Chennai have met only three times in the IPL. Lucknow Super Giants won the first contest between the two sides in Mumbai by six wickets in 2022. In their first meeting of the 2023 edition, CSK registered a 12-run win at Chepauk.

Here's a summary of the three Lucknow Super Giants vs Chennai Super Kings games:

LSG (125/7) vs CSK, No Result, May 3, 2023

CSK (217/7) beat LSG (205/7) by 12 runs, April 3, 2023

LSG (211/4) beat CSK (210/7) by 6 wickets, March 31, 2022

