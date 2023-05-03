LSG vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 45 

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had to settle for a point each after the contest at the Ekana Stadium on Wednesday, May 3, was abandoned midway due to rain.

CSK skipper MS Dhoni won the toss and opted to bowl first, with pacer Deepak Chahar returning to the playing XI in place of Akash Singh. Krunal Pandya, meanwhile, led LSG in the absence of KL Rahul and named a couple of changes to their side as well in the form of Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma.

LSG struggled to get going on a sluggish surface and were reduced to 44-5 in the 10th over courtesy of CSK spinners. Ayush Badoni and Nicholas Pooran stitched together a crucial partnership to avoid more damage before the former switched gears in the death over. The young Indian batter recorded his second IPL fifty in tough conditions

Rain made yet another appearance in the final over of the first innings with LSG's score reading 125-7 with four balls remaining. The match was ultimately called off after the rain did not cease, leading to both teams sharing a point each and taking their tally to 11 for the season.

#1 "You have decided it's my last, not me" - MS Dhoni's reassurance to the fans

The encounter was delayed for a bit initially due to a brief rain interval and the toss had the fans buzzing quite a bit. After MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first, he was asked by Danny Morrison about playing in his final IPL season in front of a raucous crowd in Lucknow.

The CSK skipper was quick to correct Morrison that the notion of the 2023 season being his last has been set by fans and pundits and not him. Dhoni's comments drew a huge roar from fans, with the former New Zealand player and broadcaster reassuring the crowd that he might be here next season as well.

Dhoni said:

"The fact that wicket was under covers and it looks a bit tacky, so we'll look to bowl first. You have to see all conditions and venue. For us, Deepak is fit, so he comes in for Akash. You've decided it is my last IPL, not me."

#2 Ravindra Jadeja's stunning delivery to dismiss Marcus Stoinis

LSG had yet another powerplay to forget at their home venue after being reduced to 31-3 by CSK with the new ball. The middle overs did not begin with the best of notes for the home side as Marcus Stoinis was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja to worsen their batting crisis.

The Australian all-rounder was undone by a sensational delivery by the CSK left-arm spinner that turned 8.9 degrees. The ball pitched outside the leg stump, prompting Stoinis to drive it down the ground, but it turned sharply to hit the top of off stump to leave the batter absolutely astonished.

Stoinis remained rooted to the spot and it took him a moment to comprehend what happened before making his way to the dressing room.

#3 Jonty Rhodes helping the ground staff with the covers during the rain

Rain took the spotlight in the last couple of hours of the match with groundsmen being on call to protect the pitch and the outfield.

As the groundsmen were making their way with the covers, LSG fielding coach Jonty Rhodes persuaded them to let him help as well. The groundsmen politely declined the assistance offered by the former South African player.

However, once he saw an opportunity, he was among the groundsmen to help them cover the pitch as well as the outfield. His actions won over the hearts of the fans on social media.

