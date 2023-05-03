LSG vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

Only 0.3 net run rate points separate the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK), who are both caught up in the mid-table muddle of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

With 10 points each, Lucknow and Chennai are still in contention for both a playoff berth as well as a spot in the top two. However, neither of them have managed to strike any consistency this year, and to make matters worse, they are dealing with troublesome injuries to their skippers.

KL Rahul pulled a hip flexor and had to essentially be carried off the field in the previous game. Meanwhile, MS Dhoni has been dealing with a troublesome knee issue that seemed to flare up towards the end of the last match. There has been no official word on the status of either of the big names, though.

Chennai don't have momentum on their side, having lost their last two matches. Lucknow, meanwhile, haven't notched up consecutive wins in their last five matches. They will come into this contest with serious questions over their ideal combination.

The last time the two teams met, CSK prevailed in a high-scoring thriller. Moeen Ali was the Player of the Match for his four-wicket haul that broke the back of the LSG batting lineup in the middle overs. That could be a sign of things to come on Wednesday, May 3.

IPL 2023, LSG vs CSK Match Prediction:

MS Dhoni will need to marshal his troops well against LSG

The Ekana Stadium in Lucknow, which has produced some rather unwatchable cricket in IPL 2023, will play host to the contest. While the pitch might offer more bounce this time around, there's no doubting its slow nature and tendency to offer grip and turn.

LSG's home form hasn't been great, and that's been down to their shortcomings in the batting department. Whether Rahul has a positive impact on his side or not is a debate that is yet to reach its conclusion, but CSK will definitely be happy not to face up against the home skipper in Lucknow.

The Ekana Stadium's conditions could also play into the Super Kings' hands. They have excellent spin-hitters at the top of the order in Devon Conway and Ruturaj Gaikwad, while Shivam Dube has been sensational in the middle.

The likes of Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja and Ajinkya Rahane might not take too kindly to the conditions. However, CSK have enough smarts in their think tank to come up with a viable strategy. Moreover, they have the spin-bowling resources to choke LSG throughout their batting innings.

The Super Giants haven't been able to crack their code thus far in IPL 2023. Although CSK are on a losing streak right now, they should have it in them to course-correct and come up with another telling away performance.

Much of the Super Kings' chances hinge on their openers, and a couple of early LSG wickets could peg them back irreversibly. All things considered, though, the Men in Yellow might be the slight favorites.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 45 of IPL 2023.

