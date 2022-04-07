LSG vs DC, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 15

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) meet the Delhi Capitals (DC) in Match 15 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Thursday.

LSG have begun their IPL journey in impressive fashion. They went down to the Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets in the opening match but have since defeated the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by six wickets and the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by 12 runs.

As for DC, they began with a four-wicket win against the Mumbai Indians (MI). It wasn’t a convincing performance but they got points on the board nonetheless. In their second match against the Gujarat Titans (GT), they came up with quite a disappointing effort. Chasing 172, they played some very poor cricket to go down by 14 runs.

Lucknow will be keen to continue their winning run on Thursday, while Delhi will want to show significant improvements across all aspects of their game.

Today's IPL toss result

Lucknow have won the toss and opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, skipper KL Rahul said:

“Can't really think of a reason why but it's a fresh wicket. We'd want to bowl well upfront and restrict them.”

Lucknow have made one change to their team, with K Gowtham coming in for Manish Pandey. Delhi have made three changes to their line-up, with David Warner coming in for Tim Seifert, Anrich Nortje for Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan for Mandeep Singh.

LSG vs DC - Today's Match Playing 11s

LSG playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (w), Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Krishnappa Gowtham, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Anrich Nortje

Today IPL match player list

LSG squad: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Shahbaz Nadeem, Marcus Stoinis, Manan Vohra, Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Mayers, Ankit Rajpoot, Krishnappa Gowtham, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma

Delhi Capitals @DelhiCapitals



Our boys are charged before the next challenge & look forward to taking on the Super Giants



#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #LSGvDC | #CapitalsUnplugged | @imkuldeep18 | #OctaRoarsForDC 🗣️ "I think the whole group is giving their 100% when it comes to preparation." - @imShard Our boys are charged before the next challenge & look forward to taking on the Super Giants 🗣️ "I think the whole group is giving their 100% when it comes to preparation." - @imShardOur boys are charged before the next challenge & look forward to taking on the Super Giants 💪#YehHaiNayiDilli | #IPL2022 | #LSGvDC | #CapitalsUnplugged | @imkuldeep18 | #OctaRoarsForDC https://t.co/MEWZ67mWBl

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Srikar Bharat, Ashwin Hebbar, Mitchell Marsh, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

LSG vs DC - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker, Tapan Sharma

TV umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Shakti Singh

Edited by Sai Krishna