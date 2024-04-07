LSG vs GT Dream11 prediction: 3 players you can pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s IPL 2024 match – April 7, 2024

On Sunday, April 7, Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Gujarat Titans (GT) will square off in the 21st match of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

The Super Giants have looked good so far, winning two out of three games, including the recent 28-run victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru. They are currently ranked fourth in the points table with a positive Net Run Rate of 0.483.

The Titans, meanwhile, have won two games and lost as many this season, including the most recent one against Punjab Kings by three wickets. They find themselves in the seventh position on the leaderboard with a poor NRR of -0.580.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the LSG vs GT Dream11 match.

#3 Nicholas Pooran (LSG) - 8.5 credits

Nicholas Pooran is arguably the best finisher in the IPL. This season, Pooran has smashed 146 runs in three matches at an excellent strike rate of 175.9. He scored a quick-fire 42 off 21 balls in the last game in Lucknow, featuring three fours and as many sixes.

Pooran is a safe choice for the captain/vice-captain role in your LSG vs GT Dream11 team.

#2 Shubman Gill (GT) - 9.0 credits

Shubman Gill has been in fine form in IPL 2024, scoring 164 runs in four matches at an average of 54.66. He scored his season-best 89 off 48 deliveries in the previous match against the Punjab Kings. His knock included six fours and four sixes.

Gill is expected to continue his good form against Lucknow tonight, making him an excellent option as captain/vice captain of your Dream11 team.

#1 Quinton de Kock (LSG) - 8.5 credits

Quinton de Kock has been in good touch after a disappointing start in the first game. He scored a fifty in the second game followed by a 56-ball 81 in the last match, featuring eight fours and five sixes.

De Kock is currently the second-highest run-getter for the Lucknow Super Giants this season with 139 runs at a strike rate 140.4. For these reasons, the South African is an excellent pick as captain/vice captain of your Dream11 team.

