LSG vs GT Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2024 match

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will take on Gujarat Titans (GT) in match 21 of IPL 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday, April 7. This will be the second match of the double-header.

LSG have made a strong comeback after losing the first match to Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 20 runs. They beat Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 21 runs in their second match and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by 28 runs in their previous game. They will be keen to make it three in a row against GT on Sunday.

GT have had a mixed run in IPL 2024, winning two and losing two matches. In their previous game, they went down to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by three wickets. Batting first, Gujarat Titans put up 199-4 on the board as skipper Shubman Gill starred with 89* off 48 balls. However, Shashank Singh (61* off 29) played a blinder of a knock to stun Gujarat.

(Click here to download the Cric Rocket app and get the latest scores and live updates on IPL 2024)

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans head-to-head record in IPL

Both LSG and GT made their IPL debuts in the 2022 season. They have met four times so far, with Gujarat winning all four matches. In the most recent meeting in 2023, Gujarat hammered Lucknow by 56 runs in Ahmedabad.

Expand Tweet

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 4

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 4

Matches with No Result - 0

LSG vs GT head-to-head record in Lucknow

LSG and GT have met once before in Lucknow. Gujarat Titans won the match by seven runs. Batting first, Gujarat only managed 135-6 in their 20 overs. However, Mohit Sharma (2-17) and Noor Ahmad (2-18) starred with the ball as GT sneaked home to victory in the low-scoring game.

Matches Played - 1

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches won by Gujarat Titans - 1

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans matches

As mentioned earlier, Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans have clashed four times in the IPL, with GT winning all four contests.

Expand Tweet

Here's a summary of the four Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans games:

GT (222/7) beat LSG (171/7) by 56 runs, May 7, 2023

GT (135/6) beat LSG (128/7) by 7 runs, April 22, 2023

GT (144/4) beat LSG (82) by 62 runs, May 10, 2022

GT (161/5) beat LSG (158/6) by 5 wickets, March 28, 2022