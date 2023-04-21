LSG vs GT, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 30th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow when the Lucknow Super Giants lock horns against the Gujarat Titans on Saturday, April 22.

Lucknow Super Giants have played six games so far, winning four of those and losing two. They faced the Rajasthan Royals in their previous fixture and picked up a win in a closely-fought contest. LSG will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum.

After being asked to bat first, Kyle Mayers scored 51 to help his side post 154 on the board. Avesh Khan and Marcus Stoinis picked up three and two wickets, respectively, to restrict the Royals to 144/6 to win the game by 10 runs.

Gujarat Titans, on the other hand, have played five games so far. They have managed to win three of those and lost two. The Titans also faced the Rajasthan Royals in their previous fixture and suffered a loss. They will be looking to get back to winning ways in their next fixture.

Contributions from the middle-order batters helped the Titans post 177 on the board for the loss of seven wickets. Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets and the Titans took the game to the last over. However, they failed to hold their nerves as the Royals won the game by three wickets.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match Details

Match: Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Match 30, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 22, Saturday, 03:30 pm IST

Venue: Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Pitch Report

The pitch at the Ekana Cricket Stadium is a bit slow in nature. The ball tends to hold a bit on the surface and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting here. The spinners will play a major role while bowling at this venue.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Weather Forecast

The temperature in Lucknow is expected to range between 22 and 37 degrees Celsius.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Probable XIs

Lucknow Super Giants

We don’t see any reason for the Super Giants to make any changes to the playing XI after beating the Royals in their last game.

Probable XI

KL Rahul (c), Kyle Mayers, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Ayush Badoni, Naveen-ul-Haq, Avesh Khan, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Ravi Bishnoi.

Gujarat Titans

We may see Joshua Little come into the side in place of Abhinav Manohar for their clash on Saturday.

Probable XI

Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Mohit Sharma, Joshua Little.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Match Prediction

The Super Giants won a closely-fought contest in their last game against the Royals. The Titans are coming off a loss in their previous fixture and will be hoping to get back on track on Saturday.

Gujarat Titans look a settled unit and fans can expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Gujarat Titans (GT) to win Match 30 of IPL 2023

Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

