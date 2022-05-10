LSG vs GT IPL Match Prediction: Who will win today's Lucknow vs Gujarat IPL 2022 match?

It seems like ages ago that the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT) faced off in their first 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) encounter. GT were the winners on the night as Mohammed Shami ran through the LSG top order to hand his team their first points in the cash-rich league.

Approximately 50 matches later in the tournament, the two new franchises are at the top of the IPL 2022 points table with eight wins each. LSG have a better net run rate, but a win for either team in Match 57 of IPL 2022 at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Tuesday, May 10 would go a long way in sealing a much-coveted top-two berth.

Surprisingly, GT and LSG are two teams that have adopted vastly different approaches to team construction and playing XI selection. The Titans are heavily reliant on their bowling attack, which features five frontline names who have delivered consistently, and their batting lineup has exceeded its limitations to produce some lower-order heists. Meanwhile, the Super Giants have a plethora of bowling options and great versatility in their middle order.

The two contrasting approaches have worked almost similarly in IPL 2022 and will undergo a test of the highest order in Match 57.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: LSG vs GT

KL Rahul is in contention for the IPL 2022 Orange Cap

KL Rahul was run out without facing a ball in the previous game but LSG still managed to get over the line. Avesh Khan's return to the playing XI saw him pick up three wickets, boosting an already impressive pace attack that comprises Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera and Jason Holder. Ravi Bishnoi's form has tapered off a touch, but the Super Giants' finger-spinners have kept things tight when needed.

The LSG top order will be fully aware of the threat posed by Shami, and the trio of Rahul, Quinton de Kock and Deepak Hooda will have their hands full in the opening powerplay. The middle order hasn't exactly gelled well, with Krunal batting out of position and Holder seemingly underutilized. However, they have the resources to click on any given night.

GT have come up short in each of their last two matches, with the batting lineup coming a cropper against the Punjab Kings and the Mumbai Indians managing to defend nine off the final over. They had a few positives in the previous game, such as Shubman Gill's return to form and Rashid Khan's superb showing, but the Titans have largely been carried by individual brilliance this year.

Wriddhiman Saha will be invaluable in countering the LSG pace battery, while captain Hardik Pandya needs to turn in a big score. More importantly, key players like Hardik and Rahul Tewatia can't fall prey to lazy run-outs, something that cost them the game against MI. Complacency appears to be creeping into the GT camp, and they need to be careful not to lose steam ahead of the business end of IPL 2022.

Overall, LSG have more bases covered. On a four-match winning streak at the moment, Rahul and Co. should be able to consolidate their position at the top of the IPL 2022 points table.

Prediction: LSG to win Match 57 of IPL 2022

