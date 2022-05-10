LSG vs GT, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 57

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and the Gujarat Titans (GT), the two top-ranked sides in the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at present, will clash in Match 57 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune on Tuesday. Although Lucknow and Gujarat have been the two most consistent sides in IPL 2022, they head into Tuesday’s clash with contrasting fortunes.

LSG are on a four-match winning streak. In their last game, they hammered the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 75 runs. Batting first, Lucknow put up a competitive 176 for 7 on the board. Their bowlers then excelled as KKR were bundled out for 101 in 14.3 overs. On the other hand, GT failed to chase down 178 against the Mumbai Indians (MI). They needed nine to win off the last over but managed only three.

When Lucknow and Gujarat met in the first half of the tournament, Hardik Pandya’s men eased to a five-wicket victory in a chase of 159. KL Rahul’s team will be a lot more confident this time round.

Today's IPL toss result

The Gujarat Titans have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Speaking about the decision, skipper Hardik Pandya said:

“The wicket looks alright and we want to put some runs on the board. It will play similarly in both innings. In the last ten odd games, the side batting first has won.”

Gujarat have made three changes to their playing XI. Matthew Wade comes in for Lockie Ferguson, Sai Kishore for Sai Sudharsan and Yash Dayal for Pradeep Sangwan. Lucknow have one change. Ravi Bishnoi misses out and Karan Sharma replaces him.

LSG vs GT - Today's Match Playing XIs

LSG playing XI: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Jason Holder, Karan Sharma, Mohsin Khan, Dushmantha Chameera, Avesh Khan

GT playing XI: Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha, Hardik Pandya (c), David Miller, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, R Sai Kishore, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Yash Dayal

Today IPL match player list

LSG squad: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Ravi Bishnoi, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Karan Sharma, Manish Pandey, Shahbaz Nadeem, Krishnappa Gowtham, Manan Vohra, Kyle Mayers, Evin Lewis, Ankit Rajpoot, Andrew Tye, Mayank Yadav

GT squad: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Sai Sudharsan, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Pradeep Sangwan, Lockie Ferguson, Alzarri Joseph, Mohammed Shami, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, Abhinav Manohar, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Darshan Nalkande, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dominic Drakes, Yash Dayal, Noor Ahmad

LSG vs GT - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: KN Ananthapadmanabhan, Michael Gough

TV umpire: Anil Chaudhary

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

