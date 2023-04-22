LSG vs GT, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and results

The first match of Saturday's double-header will see the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) host Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 30 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow.

With the joint-most points (8) in the tournament, LSG are firmly placed at the second spot in the IPL 2023 points table. They will enter today's match on the back of a clinical win over table-toppers Rajasthan Royals (RR) in their previous outing.

After being asked to bat first, LSG managed to reach a respectable total of 154/7 on a slow track. Openers Kyle Mayers (51) and KL Rahul (39) put on an 82-run partnership and laid down a stable platform.

However, the middle-order failed to build on it properly as they struggled to adjust to the slow pace of the pitch. For RR, Ravichandran Ashwin bowled a magnificent spell, taking two wickets for only 23 runs in his quota of four overs.

RR openers Yashasvi Jaiswal (44) and Jos Buttler (40) also stitched together an 87-run partnership to begin the chase on a positive note. Unfortunately, for the Royals, neither of them could convert their starts as they departed in quick succession, leaving the hosts in a tricky situation.

RR's innings got derailed after that as the new batters couldn't adapt to the conditions on the go, which severely dented the run rate. LSG bowlers bowled tight lines and managed to restrict the Rajasthan-based side to 144/6 to help their side win the match by 10 runs.

Scorecard of GT from their last IPL 2023 game

Batting scorecard of GT from their last game vs RR [Sportskeeda]

Unlike LSG, Gujarat Titans endured a defeat against the Rajasthan Royals while playing at home on Sunday, April 16.

After being asked to bat first in the contest, the Titans scaled a decent total of 177/7 in 20 overs. David Miller (46) and Shubman Gill (45) contributed with handy knocks, but both fell before reaching their half-centuries.

Skipper Hardik Pandya and Abhinav Manohar also chipped in with decent cameos of 28 (off 19) and 27 (off 13), respectively.

Sandeep Sharma (2/26) continued to impress as he ended up as the pick of the Rajasthan Royals bowlers.

Bowling scorecard of GT from their last game vs RR [Sportskeeda]

In reply, RR got off to a poor start during the chase. GT skipper Hardik Pandya drew first blood by dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second over.

After playing a series of dot balls, Jos Buttler perished for a five-ball duck as Mohammed Shami cleaned him up in the 3rd over.

Devdutt Padikkal (26) and Sanju Samson (60) then steadied things with their sedate 43-run partnership. Rashid Khan sent back Padikkal and Riyan Parag in quick succession to reduce RR to 55/4 in 10.3 overs.

With only one aim, Shimron Hetmyer and Samson counter-attacked and managed to power the Rajasthan Royals out of a precarious situation. RR rode the momentum and eventually crossed the line in the final over and won the match by three wickets with four balls to spare.

Caribbean hard-hitter Hetmyer (56* off 26 balls) was adjudged the Player of the Match award for his stellar knock, which included two boundaries and five lusty maximums.

Currently placed fourth in the table, the defending champions will look to get back to winning ways when they take the field against KL Rahul's LSG on Saturday.

Poll : 0 votes