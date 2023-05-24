LSG vs MI Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2023 Eliminator match will be played on Wednesday, May 24, in Chennai. The winner of this match will advance to Qualifier 2, while the losing team will return home.

Earlier this season, LSG hosted MI in Lucknow, where Marcus Stoinis and Mohsin Khan's brilliance helped the Super Giants record a close win. Captain Krunal Pandya will hope for a similar performance from his team in the Eliminator.

Ahead of the encounter, here's a look at the head-to-head record between LSG and MI in IPL.

Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians head-to-head record in IPL

Lucknow Super Giants have a 3-0 lead in the head-to-head record against the Mumbai Indians. LSG and MI have clashed thrice so far in the league, with the Super Giants recording a victory against Mumbai on all three occasions.

Interestingly, even Gujarat Titans had a 3-0 lead against Chennai Super Kings before the Qualifier 1 match, but CSK ended up winning the playoffs game. MI will be keen to snap their three-match losing streak against LSG as well tonight.

Matches Played - 3

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 3

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

LSG vs MI head-to-head record in Chennai

The head-to-head record between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians in Chennai stands at 0-0. The previous three encounters between MI and LSG have taken place either in Lucknow or Maharashtra.

Chennai's wicket helps the spin bowlers. Both teams have some quality spinners in their squads, which is why the battle between LSG and MI should be an exciting one.

Matches Played - 0

Matches won by Lucknow Super Giants - 0

Matches won by Mumbai Indians - 0

Matches with No Result - 0

Last 3 Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL matches

Lucknow Super Giants have won all three matches against Mumbai Indians while batting first. KL Rahul's hundreds helped LSG win their first two battles against MI, while in their most recent battle, Marcus Stoinis' half-century and Mohsin Khan's magnificent death bowling helped Lucknow win.

Here's a short summary of the last three Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians matches in IPL:

LSG (177/3) beat MI (172/5) by 5 runs, May 16, 2023. LSG (168/6) beat MI (132/8) by 36 runs, Apr 24, 2022. LSG (199/4) beat MI (181/9) by 18 runs, Apr 16, 2022.

