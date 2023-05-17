LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Lucknow Super Giants won their final home match of IPL 2023 last night (May 16) at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. LSG hosted the Mumbai Indians in a crucial match on the road to the playoffs and registered a five-run win.

Thanks to this victory, the Lucknow Super Giants have moved up to the third position in the standings. On the other side, the Mumbai Indians' chances of qualifying for the playoffs have reduced significantly owing to the five-run loss against LSG.

Now that the game between LSG and MI has ended, here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats of this IPL 2023 match.

List of all award winners in LSG vs MI match, IPL 2023

Marcus Stoinis won the Man of the Match award for his knock of 89 runs off 47 deliveries. Coming out to bat at number five when the team's score was 35/3 after 6.1 overs, Stoinis whacked eight sixes and four fours. He batted at a strike rate of 189.36 to help LSG score 177/3.

Here is the list of the all the award winners from the IPL 2023 match between LSG and MI:

Player of the Match: Marcus Stoinis (89 off 47).

Game-changer of the Match: Marcus Stoinis (127 fantasy points).

Catch of the Match: Nicholas Pooran (catch to dismiss Vishnu Vinod).

Most Valuable Asset of the Match: Marcus Stoinis (38 MVA points).

Longest Six of the Match: Rohit Sharma (92 meters).

Electric Striker of the Match: Marcus Stoinis (Strike rate of 189.36).

Most Fours of the Match: Ishan Kishan (8 fours).

LSG vs MI IPL 2023 Match Scorecard

LSG vs MI match scorecard (Image: Sportskeeda)

Marcus Stoinis and Krunal Pandya were the top-scorers for LSG. Stonis scored a 47-ball 89, while Pandya supported him with a 42-ball 49 before retiring hurt. Jason Behrendorff was the pick of the bowlers for MI with figures of 2/30.

Chasing 178 for a win, Mumbai Indians got off to a splendid start, with Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan adding 90 runs off 9.4 overs. The equation came down to 11 runs off six balls. Mohsin Khan kept his nerve and conceded only five runs to Tim David and Cameron Green to help LSG win by five runs.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2023: Top records and stats from the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians game

It was an eventful game between the Mumbai Indians and the Lucknow Super Giants. Here are some top stats from this IPL 2023 match:

Lucknow Super Giants maintained their 100% win record against Mumbai Indians. LSG have beaten MI thrice in three games. Piyush Chawla became the second spinner to take 20 wickets in a season for Mumbai Indians. The first was Harbhajan Singh who achieved the feat back in 2013. Krunal Pandya set a new record for the highest score by a batter in IPL before getting retired hurt. He scoed 49. Sachin Tendulkar retired hurt on 38 in his last IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

