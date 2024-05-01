LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by four wickets last night (Tuesday, April 30) in IPL 2024. A phenomenal performance from Marcus Stoinis helped the Super Giants register another win on their home turf at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

Captain KL Rahul won the toss and opted to field first with the aim of putting the Mumbai Indians under pressure. His plan proved to be a masterstroke as the Lucknow Super Giants reduced their opponents to 27/4 in the sixth over.

The Indians were always behind in the game after that collapse. Eventually, the Super Giants took two points home. Here's a look at the scorecard, award winners, and top stats from the LSG vs MI match in IPL 2024.

List of all award winners in LSG vs MI match, IPL 2024

Lucknow Super Giants all-rounder Marcus Stoinis won the Man of the Match award for another spectacular batting performance at number three. Stoinis aggregated 62 runs off 45 balls to make the run chase simple for his team.

In the first innings, Stoinis opened the bowling for Lucknow and dismissed danger man Suryakumar Yadav in the powerplay itself. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Marcus Stoinis (62 off 45 & 1/19)

Most Fours in the Match: Marcus Stoinis (7 fours)

Super Sixes of the Match: Marcus Stoinis (2 sixes)

Electric Striker of the Match: Tim David (Strike rate of 194.44)

LSG vs MI scorecard

Mumbai Indians collapsed to 27/4 in the first 32 balls of the match. The left-handed duo of Ishan Kishan and Nehal Wadhera rebuilt the innings with a 53-run fifth-wicket partnership. Lucknow Super Giants bounced back with wickets at regular intervals, but Tim David's unbeaten 18-ball 35 inspired Mumbai to 144/7 in 20 overs.

Chasing 145, Lucknow lost opener Arshin Kulkarni for a golden duck in the first over. Marcus Stoinis and KL Rahul stabilized the boat by adding 58 runs for the second wicket. After Rahul's departure, Deepak Hooda and Stoinis stitched up a 40-run third-wicket stand.

Mumbai then scalped four wickets in quick succession to make things interesting. In the end, Nicholas Pooran and Krunal Pandya held their nerve to guide the home team to a four-wicket victory with four balls to spare.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2024: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match

Unlike most games in IPL 2024, the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Mumbai Indians was a low-scoring thriller. Bowlers enjoyed the night at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. Here are some of the top stats emerging from this IPL 2024 game:

Mumbai Indians continue to be winless at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium. They suffered a defeat on this ground last year as well. Marcus Stoinis won his 3rd Man of the Match award against Mumbai Indians. Steve Smith (4 awards) is the only foreign player with more awards against MI. Rohit Sharma has never scored more than 5 runs while playing for Mumbai Indians on his birthday. His scores have been 1, 2, 3, and 4 (today) when he donned the MI jersey on his birthday in 2014, 2022, 2023, and 2024.

