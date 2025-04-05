LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Lucknow Super Giants beat Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in an intense IPL 2025 match played on April 4 in Lucknow. It was the first win for LSG at their home ground, Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium, this season.

MI captain Hardik Pandya won the toss and chose to field first. The decision backfired as both LSG openers Aiden Markram and Mitchell Marsh smacked a half-century each. Pandya took a five-wicket haul for the visitors, but Lucknow still reached 203/8 in 20 overs.

No team has ever chased down a 200+ target in Lucknow, and the record stayed intact as MI finished with 191/5 in their 20 overs. Here's a look at the top stats, award winners, and scorecard of this IPL 2025 clash.

List of all award winners in LSG vs MI IPL 2025 match

Uncapped spinner Digvesh Singh won the Man of the Match award for his economical spell of 1/21 in four overs. It was the first time Digvesh won a Man of the Match award in his IPL career.

The spin bowler bowled four overs and conceded just 21 runs at an economy rate of 5.25 while also taking the wicket of Naman Dhir. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Mitchell Marsh (Strike rate of 193.55)

Fantasy King of the Match: Hardik Pandya (203 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Aiden Markram (4 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Suryakumar Yadav (9 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Hardik Pandya (10 dot balls)

Player of the Match: Digvesh Singh (1/21).

LSG vs MI scorecard

Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram provided the perfect start to LSG by hitting a half-century each. After a golden duck in the last match against Punjab Kings, Marsh bounced back by smashing 60 runs at the top. Markram supported him with a 38-ball 53.

Ayush Badoni chipped in with a crucial 30 in the end as LSG finished with 203/8 in 20 overs. Hardik Pandya stole the show by taking a five-wicket haul for the Mumbai Indians.

Expand Tweet

Chasing 204 for a win, MI were in the hunt till the slog overs. Suryakumar Yadav's half-ton and Naman Dhir's 24-ball 46 helped MI inch closer to the target. However, Tilak Varma's 23-ball 25 slowed down MI's inning.

Eventually, MI decided to retire out Tilak, but they still lost by 12 runs. Digvesh Singh was the pick of the bowlers for LSG with figures of 1/21.

LSG vs MI, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians match

It was a memorable clash between LSG and MI in IPL 2025. Here are some of the top records emerging from the match played on April 4:

Hardik Pandya became the first player in IPL history to take a five-wicket haul while captaining a team. Pandya also became the first Mumbai Indians player to take a five-wicket haul that ended in a losing cause. Overall, this was the 3rd such instance in IPL history.

