LSG vs PBKS Dream11 prediction: 3 differentials you can pick in today’s IPL 2024 match - March 30, 2024

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the 11th match of IPL (Indian Premier League) 2024 at the Ekana Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Lucknow Super Giants are coming off a disappointing loss against Rajasthan Royals in their first game. KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran were the half-centurions, while Naveen-ul-Haq picked up two wickets with the ball. They are now placed at the bottom of the points table, eyeing for their first win in the upcoming game.

On the other hand, Punjab Kings registered their maiden four-wicket victory over Delhi Capitals in the opening game. However, they failed to keep up in the previous match and lost against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru by four wickets.

On that note, here are the three players you could pick as the captain/vice-captain for the LSG vs PBKS Dream11 match.

#3 Harshal Patel (PBKS) - 8.0 credits

Harshal Patel in action (Credits: IPL)

With a wide array of variations including slower balls, cutters, and clever changes of pace, Harshal Patel generally keeps batters guessing. However, despite being expensive in recent outings, he has secured three wickets.

Notably, Harshal has a solid track record against LSG, having taken six wickets in four encounters.

Considering the slow-paced nature of the pitch, he emerges as a unique and potentially rewarding pick for your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 teams.

#2 Krunal Pandya (LSG) - 7.5 credits

Krunal Pandya seeking advice from Ravi Ashwin (Credits: IPL)

Krunal Pandya has been a lower-middle-order batter and a left-arm orthodox bowler for LSG. He was the most economical bowler in the last game but failed to pick up a wicket.

However, Pandya boasts a respectable track record at this venue, having scored 153 runs in seven matches at an average of 25, while also contributing six wickets with the ball.

#1 Ravi Bishnoi (LSG) - 8.0 credits

Ravi Bishnoi celebrating a wicket (Credits: IPL)

Ravi Bishnoi has been an important right-arm leg-spinner for Lucknow Super Giants, who usually bowl googly rather than his specialty. He picked up a wicket in the previous game against the Rajasthan Royals.

Ravi has been quite impressive against Punjab Kings, chipping in five wickets in three games. He has also taken nine wickets in six matches at this venue, making him an ideal choice for the differential pick for your LSG vs PBKS Dream11 team.