LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

Punjab Kings recorded their second win in IPL 2025 by overcoming a challenge from the Lucknow Super Giants on April 1. It was a memorable game, where Prabhsimran Singh's explosive game powered the Kings to a win in the 17th over of their innings only.

LSG posted 171/7 on the board in their first innings on home turf in IPL 2025. Nicholas Pooran played a dazzling knock of 44 runs while Ayush Badoni chipped in with 41.

However, the 172-run target was not enough for PBKS as they reached 177/2 in just 16.2 overs. Opener Prabhsimran and captain Shreyas Iyer smacked a half-century each for LSG. Here's a look at the award winners, top stats, and scorecard of this IPL 2025 match.

List of all award winners in LSG vs PBKS IPL 2025 match

Prabhsimran Singh won the Player of the Match award for his aggressive knock of 69 runs at the top of the order. The right-handed batter took only 23 balls to complete his half-century.

Eventually, he lost his wicket on 69, but his nine fours and three sixes ensured that the Lucknow Super Giants had no chance of making a comeback. Singh also won the award for the Most Fours and Fantasy King. Here is the full list of award winners:

Electric Striker of the Match: Abdul Samad (Strike rate of 225)

Fantasy King of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (149 fantasy points)

Super Sixes of the Match: Shreyas Iyer (4 sixes)

Most Fours in the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (9 fours)

Most Dot Balls in the Match: Digvesh Singh (10 dot balls)

Man of the Match: Prabhsimran Singh (69 off 34 balls).

LSG vs PBKS scorecard

Mitchell Marsh lost his wicket for a golden duck. Aiden Markram and Nicholas Pooran stabilized the LSG innings, but neither of the two batters could bat for the entire 20 overs. Cameos from Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad pushed LSG's total past 170 in the first innings.

Fast bowler Arshdeep Singh accounted for three wickets. Marco Jansen supported him well by bowling a spell of 1/28 in four overs. Making his debut for PBKS, Lockie Ferguson scalped one wicket as well.

Priyansh Arya lost his wicket in single digits, but power-packed batting performances from Prabhsimran Singh, Shreyas Iyer, and Nehal Wadhera guided PBKS to 177/2 in the 17th over itself. Iyer and Wadhera hit four maximums each.

Digvesh Singh took both the wickets for the home team. However, his teammates failed to support him in the IPL 2025 match against the Punjab Kings.

LSG vs PBKS, IPL 2025: Top records and stats from Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings match

It was an eventful clash between LSG and PBKS in IPL 2025 on April 1. Here are some of the top stats emerging from the game played in Lucknow:

Prabhsimran Singh completed his half-century in 23 balls, setting a new record for the fastest fifty in IPL matches hosted by Lucknow. Shreyas Iyer (₹26.75 crore salary) and Rishabh Pant (₹27 crore salary) came out for the toss, making it the first toss in IPL history with the captains having a combined salary of more than ₹50 crore.

