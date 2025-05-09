Lucknow Super Giants vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Scorecard, Highlights and Results of LSG and RCB's last match in IPL 2025

The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will face the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 59th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow will host the game on Friday, May 9.

The two teams have locked horns five times in IPL, with the Royal Challengers leading the Super Giants 3-2 in head-to-head contests. In their last meeting, Lucknow beat Bengaluru by 28 runs in match 15 of IPL 2024 at the Chinnaswamy.

Invited to bat first, LSG put up 181/5 in their allotted 20 overs. Quinton de Kock top-scored with 81 runs off 56 balls with the help of five sixes and eight boundaries. KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis chipped in with 20 (14) and 24 (15), respectively. Nicholas Pooran remained unbeaten on 40 off 21 deliveries, hitting five sixes and one boundary.

Glenn Maxwell was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, taking two wickets. Meanwhile, Yash Dayal, Reece Topley, and Mohammed Siraj bagged one wicket apiece.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 scorecard. [via ESPNcricinfo]

In response, RCB were bundled out for 153 in 19.4 overs. Virat Kohli and Rajat Patidar got starts, scoring 22 (16) and 29 (21), respectively, but threw it away. Meanwhile, Mahipal Lomror and Faf du Plessis contributed 33 (13) and 19 (13), respectively.

Mayank Yadav starred with the ball for LSG, returning with stunning figures of 3/14, while Naveen-ul-Haq bagged two wickets. Yash Thakur, Manimaran Siddharth, and Marcus Stoinis picked up one wicket apiece.

RCB vs LSG IPL 2024 scorecard. [via ESPNcricinfo]

LSG's scorecard from their last IPL game

LSG lost to Punjab Kings (PBKS) by 37 runs in their last IPL 2025 match in Dharamsala on May 4.

Asked to bat first, PBKS put up 236/5 in 20 overs. Priyansh Arya departed for just one run, but his opening partner Prabhsimran Singh delivered with the bat, smashing a quickfire 91 off 48 balls, comprising seven maximums and six boundaries. Josh Inglis, captain Shreyas Iyer, and Nehal Wadhera chipped in with 30 (14), 45 (25), and 16 (9), respectively. Meanwhile, Shashank Singh and Marcus Stoinis stayed unbeaten on scores of 33 (15) and 15 (5), respectively.

Akash Singh and Digvesh Rathi emerged as the leading wicket-takers, bagging two wickets apiece. Prince Yadav also scalped one wicket.

PBKS vs LSG 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Super Giants managed 199/7. The top order failed to deliver. Ayush Badoni put on a fighting display with the bat, scoring 74 off 40 balls, hitting five maximums and as many boundaries. Abdul Samad and Aves Khan contributed 45 (24) and 19 (10), respectively.

Arshdeep Singh was the leading wicket-taker, returning with figures of 3/16, while Azmatullah Omarzai bagged two wickets. Yuzvendra Chahal and Marco Jansen also took one wicket apiece.

PBKS vs LSG 2025 scorecard.

RCB's scorecard from their last IPL match

RCB beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) by two runs in a last-ball thriller at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on May 3.

Put in to bat first, RCB posted 213/5 in 20 overs. Openers Virat Kohli and Jacob Bethell gave a promising start to the hosts, scoring 62 (33) and 55 (33), respectively. The duo shared a 97-run stand for the opening wicket.

Later, Romario Shepherd provided a dream finish by smashing the joint-second-fastest IPL fifty alongside Pat Cummins (14 balls). He smashed 53 runs off 14 deliveries, in an innings comprising six maximums and four boundaries.

Matheesha Pathirana was the pick of the lot among CSK bowlers, bagging three wickets. Meanwhile, Noor Ahmad and Sam Curran bagged one wicket each.

RCB vs CSK 2025 scorecard.

In response, the Super Kings managed 211/5. Ayush Mhatre starred with the bat, smashing 94 runs off 48 balls with the aid of five maximums and nine boundaries. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja stayed unbeaten on 77 off 45 deliveries, including two sixes and eight boundaries. The duo shared a 114-run partnership for the third wicket.

Lungi Ngidi was the pick of the bowlers for RCB, finishing with figures of 3/30, while Krunal Pandya and Yash Dayal took one wicket apiece.

RCB vs CSK 2025 scorecard.

