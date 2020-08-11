Manoj Tiwary believes youngsters do not 'give much importance' to the Ranji Trophy and prefer shorter formats of the game

India batsman Manoj Tiwary believes that youngsters do not give much importance to the Ranji Trophy and prefer playing the shorter formats of the game.

The Bengal veteran acknowledged that competitions like the IPL are a fantastic platform where new talents get to prove themselves every season. However, he feels that the demands in the IPL are different from those in the Ranji Trophy.

Manoj Tiwary told Sportskeeda in an exclusive interview:

"See I will not blame the youngsters if they are only thinking of taking the shorter format. Because IPL is giving everything to them. It is being laid to all these youngsters. You get fame you get recognised and sports management people will make sure that you are always in the limelight. You cannot change the way these people think."

The Ranji Trophy is a tournament where batsmen need to work hard for their runs and play a big knock for their team under pressure.

Manoj Tiwary feels that many youngsters who are promoted to the India A team and the Indian team are inconsistent due to their inability to adapt to long innings. He said:

"What the teams in the Ranji Trophy miss out is someone who can hold the innings and play a big innings which will eventually get them the Ranji Trophy. Thats why you see so many youngsters who are making it to the Indian team or the Indian A team they are not consistent. That is happening because youngsters don't give importance to Ranji Trophy."

Shorter formats do not require too many basics: Manoj Tiwary

Manoj Tiwary believes it is important for a player to fight it out in domestic cricket before he is considered fit for the national team

Manoj Tiwary also spoke about the importance of the role of the selectors and team management in developing a youngster. According to him, it is very important for a youngster to fight it out in domestic cricket and score heaps of runs before he could be considered fit for the national team.

Manoj Tiwary believes that wickets in T20 tournaments like the IPL do not pose as much of a challenge as a tricky Ranji Trophy wicket does. He, therefore, feels that more importance should be given to Ranji Trophy performances:

"If there is any young talent that has the potential and if the selectors have identified that, then make sure that he plays one and a half years or two years of first-class cricket to get an experience of grinding and do the basics of the game. You will only improve- as far as basics are concerned- by playing longer formats. In a shorter format, you get a flatter wicket where you dont require that much of basics. I am happy that everyone gets opportunity but fairness must be there as well."

Manoj Tiwary added that domestic cricket competitions like the Ranji Trophy are the best measures to determine a player's pedigree and potential.