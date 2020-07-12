'Mark my words, it will come soon': Piyush Chawla on an ICC trophy win under Virat Kohli

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla has backed Virat Kohli to capture the elusive ICC trophy in the near future.

The CSK spinner also spoke about his future plans and how he is coping with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Piyush Chawla was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad

Indian leg-spinner Piyush Chawla recently shared his views on India's quest for an ICC trophy under Virat Kohli, and backed the current captain to lead the side to a major tournament victory in the near future.

In an exclusive chat with Shanivi Sadana on Sportskeeda Cricket's Facebook page, Piyush Chawla touched upon a variety of topics both on and off the field.

When asked how he rates Virat Kohli as a captain, Piyush Chawla said -

"Well, we all know what kind of a player he is, he's a brilliant player. A tournament (win) is not far, I can see it in the way the team is playing. When you see the 2019 World Cup also, it was just one bad day, and you can't really say."

"It was unfortunate for the Indian audience and the team that it came in the World Cup semi-final. But if you see overall the team has done very well under Virat, in Test, ODI and T20 cricket. He has done really well."

"The big trophy is not far, I can see it coming anytime soon. Definitely, it will. Mark my words, it will come soon."

Piyush Chawla on his future plans

Piyush Chawla was bought by CSK in the IPL Auction

Piyush Chawla also spoke about his plans for the future and how he is coping with the lockdown enforced by the COVID-19 pandemic.

"If everything goes well and I keep myself fit, I still want to play for another 4-5 years. Let's see after that! I've not given a thought about it as far as 10 years."

"I'm practising every day because it's important to keep yourself in rhythm. You need to bowl more and more in practice, so I just make sure that I am practising. Not under the lockdown, though, because I am in my hometown and it is under a red zone. Otherwise, I make sure that I don't take many breaks."

Chennai Super Kings leggie Piyush Chawla was part of India's 2011 World Cup-winning squad. Although he has since lost his place in the national setup, a good Indian Premier League season under former Indian skipper MS Dhoni could see him make an international comeback.