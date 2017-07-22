Matthew Hayden's side defeats MS Dhoni's team ahead of TNPL 2017 opener

In a six-hitting contest, there was a mini-CSK reunion as several stars including Balaji and Badrinath took part.

@srihari_93 by Srihari News 22 Jul 2017, 20:17 IST

CSK teammates turned opposing captains in a four-a-side six-hitting contest ahead of TNPL 2017 opener

10 May 2015. Ravindra Jadeja's figures of 4/11 helped Chennai Super Kings beat Rajasthan Royals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai. Few who were present then would have thought that would be the last time that they see Chennai Super Kings play in the IPL for a while.

22 July 2017. Quick on the heels of CSK's return after their two-year suspension, the fans who thronged into Chepauk ahead of the inaugural match of TNPL 2017 between Dindigul Dragons and reigning champions Albert TuTi Patriots, saw a mini-CSK reunion as the side led by Matthew Hayden beat MS Dhoni's side (5 to 4) in a six-hitting contest.

The packed Chepauk crowd was quick to voice their seal of approval as several CSK stars, including three players, who played the last IPL match at the ground against RR (Mohit Sharma, MS Dhoni and Pawan Negi) were the participants in the contest.

MS Dhoni's side, which consisted of Pawan Negi, C Ganapathy and Lakshmipathy Balaji and himself may have lost the game but the 36-year-old showed that age has dimmed his ability to clear the ropes as he was the only player from either side to hit a six off each ball. And with each six, the length the ball traveled just got longer and the roars from the crowd just got louder.

Dhoni admitted that is great to be back at the place where he has so many cherished memories, including making his Test debut and added that "yellow is very special".

"The crowd have been fantastic, they have given me unconditional love and affection and I always say it is my second home," Dhoni said.

Mohit Sharma might not have hit a six in the three balls that he faced, but was part of Hayden's side that also included veteran Subramaniam Badrinath and Anirudha Srikkanth.

Speaking about returning back to Chepauk, Mohit Sharma said: "I played a lot of cricket here. I played for India after playing here. It’s very special for me. One of the finest memories I have here is that of a superb hit from Albie Morkel."

Two legends of the Tamil Nadu domestic side, who were also part of CSK at the beginning, Balaji and Badrinath also spoke about returning back to Chepauk and about the return of the IPL franchise to Chennai next year.

"It feels great to be back here," Balaji said. "It’s been a good wait for this crowd. The yellow jersey is back now. These fans deserve this. This is the right time for them as Dhoni and Haydos are here. "

Badrinath echoed his sentiments, he said:" It can’t be better. I was with CSK for six years and there are a lot of sweet memories. I’m happy CSK is back and roaring. The atmosphere here today is great. "

The six-hitting contest ahead of TNPL 2017 opener may have just been an occasion to exhibit some six-hitting skills but ended up being one that was greeted with rapture by the raucous crowd at Chepauk, who were finally glad to see her heroes back in action, especially Hayden, who hit two huge sixes in a veshti, further endearing himself to the crowd.