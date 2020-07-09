"Meaningless to expect the cricket calendar without an IPL"- Jonty Rhodes

Jonty Rhodes feels that conducting the IPL this year is more of a necessity in terms of the future of players involved.

This year's IPL season has been deferred indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Jonty Rhodes

Former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes has come out in support of the Indian Premier League, stating that it's very difficult to imagine a cricket calendar without one edition of the IPL contested during the year.

This year's IPL season was deferred indefinitely due to the novel coronavirus pandemic and BCCI are now seeking a window to stage the tournament later this year. A lot depends on ICC's decision regarding the future of the T20 World Cup which is also scheduled to be held in Australia later this year.

Rhodes feels that it will be far more difficult to organize the World Cup as compared to the IPL, since the global mega-event requires mass-level travelling to and from Australia.

"In IPL, it will be that the players will come from outside, they will be quarantined, the teams will get tested, but the fans in the IPL will be from India. Whereas with the World Cup, it is the fans of other teams who will also come to watch the match," Rhodes told IANS.

It would be very difficult to stage the tournament in such a situation. The Olympics has also been postponed due to this pandemic. Looking at the current situation, I think there are dark clouds on the T20 World Cup," he added.

Jonty Rhodes feels IPL has an impact on players' future

Touching upon the significance of IPL, Rhodes opined that the tournament is crucial because of its financial consequences and the dependability of so many players' cricketing careers on the cash-rich league.

"IPL is also very important financially and regarding the future of the players as well. The best players in the world play in it. To me it is meaningless to expect the cricket calendar without an IPL. Hopefully by the end of the year, the situation will improve and we can watch the IPL," the former South African cricketer said.

Rhodes further acknowledged the fact that IPL could be held behind closed doors, while adding that he's keen to see how the broadcasters bring the tournament to the viewers at home.