Meet the CSK superfan who wants to do good in MS Dhoni's name

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, Saravanan spoke about CSK, Dhoni and so much more.

@srihari_93 by Srihari Interview 27 Jul 2017, 20:44 IST

Saravanan bleeds yellow in his support for CSK and MS Dhoni

24 May 2015 is still a date that is etched in the memories of all Chennai Super Kings fans. Few realized the significance of the loss to Mumbai Indians in the final of IPL 2015 as MS Dhoni's side lost out on becoming the first side to win three IPL titles. Since then, fervent fans of the club have had to endure an agonizing wait to see their team in action again.

The long wait to see the side hasn't been easy but it has been particularly difficult for CSK superfan, H Saravanan. Whoever has been to Chepauk couldn't have missed the man with the curly wig who bleeds yellow, with his body painted yellow and the name and number of his idol, MS Dhoni on his chest.

The ardent acolyte of Dhoni is a fan favourite known for his idiosyncratic looks, and is associated with Dhoni, in much the same way that Sudhir Kumar Chaudhary is when it comes to Sachin Tendulkar.

In a country where cricket is a religion and the stars are no less than gods, here is one fan who goes the extra mile and is extremely proud of how far he has come. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda, he spoke about the absence of one of IPL's most successful franchises, how much the World Cup-winning Indian captain means to him and also the legacy that he wants to leave behind by doing good in Dhoni's name.

So, what was it like to see Dhoni don a color that wasn't yellow in the IPL and take Rising Pune Supergiant to the final of IPL 2017, and within a whisker of winning their maiden IPL title?

"For us fans, itself, it was difficult to see Dhoni wearing the Pune jersey, so we can only imagine how difficult it must have been for him. He showed how difficult it must have been in those three sixes he hit (ahead of TNPL 2017 opener). I will never forget those three sixes," he adds with happiness painted across his eyes, brighter than the yellow that adorns his body.

Ask Saravanan about CSK and he concedes that there isn't enough time if he starts talking before adding that it wasn't easy to watch the IPL in the absence of his beloved CSK. Although he hoped that Pune would win the final against MI, it was unfortunate that they fell at the final hurdle. Now that CSK are back, he is all smiles, but how did he manage to get through two years?

"We made CSK trend online for that period," he says proudly. "In that regard, I have to point out to the media: even Rajasthan Royals were banned for the same period. We also supported them since both teams are champions. Those two years were just spent missing and talking about CSK online. The IPL was extremely boring during that time."

What of the upcoming edition of the IPL when CSK make their long-awaited return and a proud proclamation is the response. "Now that Mumbai have set a record (of most IPL titles), we want CSK to break that. We were strong before we left, but now we'll come back even stronger."

"I want to do some good in Dhoni's name"

Saravanan is Dhoni's biggest fan

But this isn't just another ardent acolyte who drinks in the elixir of success that has followed Dhoni throughout his career. No, this is a fan who wants to make a difference and that is evident in the passion in his eyes as he speaks about the good that he wants to do in the name of Dhoni.

"I want to do some good in Dhoni's name. Across Tamil Nadu and across the country as well, there are many fans of Sachin and Dhoni. As Dhoni fans, we are trying to do something different. The trend we are trying to bring is to first do away with paal abishegam, bursting crackers and printing banners.

"We have social media and all we have to do is put a post and we believe that it will trend as a result. All the money spent on banners, photos, and crackers are a waste. That money can be used for a social cause."

He wants fans to do away with such trivial causes and take up something for the greater good, like giving the money they would otherwise spend on rituals in the names of their favourite players and bursting crackers, to orphans and differently abled kids who have never seen cricket and lived their lives inside a cage.

"On social media, we are talking about a lot of movies and songs, our hope is that people talk about this issue as well," he adds. "We want other fans to replicate what we are doing. From Dhoni fans, Sachin fans should do it and then fans of Kohli and so on. Fans have reached a point where they are respected. At one point, many used to question whether "cricket soru poduma" (will cricket put food on the table) but nobody speaks like that anymore."

The ardent acolyte who wants to do some good hasn't waited for the return of CSK. He already has a Facebook page dedicated for those like him, who want to contribute (as he has done by donating blood). In an era where fanaticism and idol worship is growing with each day, it is refreshing to see someone sparking a different kind of revolution.

Throughout the struggles that Saravanan has had to endure in his life, which includes two major operations that had him bedridden in 2010 and 2012, he thanks his family for their undying support.

"I have been very lucky. First, my parents supported me, I was lucky in that regard, then after marriage, my wife had my back.

"For me, whether cricket has put food on the table or not, it has provided a great life," he concludes as he returns to his rightful place amongst the adoring fans on the sidelines of the NPR College Ground in Natham ahead of Albert TuTi Patriots' demolition of Ruby Trichy Warriors.