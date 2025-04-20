MI Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK for Match 38 of IPL 2025 ft. Tilak Varma & Mitchell Santner

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will battle it out against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 38 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, April 20. The second game of the double-header will be contested at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The five-time IPL champions are on the back of a morale-boosting win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and are currently seventh in the standings, with three wins from seven matches. Their net run rate is on the right side of zero, so MI can quickly jump up the standings if they string a few wins together.

Mumbai might need to make a forced change due to injury, but the rest of their lineup wears a settled look.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 38 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Former captain Rohit Sharma's scores have been on an upward spiral, but he hasn't crossed the 30-run mark in IPL 2025. He will need to come to the party, and it won't be easy against Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed.

Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton has shown signs of promise at the Wankhede Stadium and will want to register a big score.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI have experimented with the batting position of Will Jacks throughout IPL 2025. He made an important contribution at No. 3 in the previous game and could retain that position if they lose a wicket inside the powerplay.

Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have been in decent nick, while captain Hardik Pandya has been arguably the team's most valuable player. Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner haven't been at the forefront of things, but they remain integral cogs in the wheel.

There isn't much scope for change in this department.

Lower Order: Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand v Papua New Guinea - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

Karn Sharma sustained a split webbing in the previous game and isn't expected to be ready for the CSK clash. Irrespective of who he is replaced by, MI's first-choice attack should feature Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.

Impact Player Options - Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar

Either Vignesh Puthur or Ashwani Kumar could come in as an impact player for MI if they bowl second. Puthur would give them a third spin option alongside Jacks and Santner, and with the Wankhede offering some turn in the last game, he could be the frontrunner.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More