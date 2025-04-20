MI Predicted Playing 11 vs CSK for Match 38 of IPL 2025 ft. Tilak Varma & Mitchell Santner

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will battle it out against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Match 38 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Sunday, April 20. The second game of the double-header will be contested at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
The five-time IPL champions are on the back of a morale-boosting win over the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and are currently seventh in the standings, with three wins from seven matches. Their net run rate is on the right side of zero, so MI can quickly jump up the standings if they string a few wins together.
Mumbai might need to make a forced change due to injury, but the rest of their lineup wears a settled look.
MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.
On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 38 of IPL 2025.
Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton (wk)
Former captain Rohit Sharma's scores have been on an upward spiral, but he hasn't crossed the 30-run mark in IPL 2025. He will need to come to the party, and it won't be easy against Anshul Kamboj and Khaleel Ahmed.
Meanwhile, Ryan Rickelton has shown signs of promise at the Wankhede Stadium and will want to register a big score.
Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner
MI have experimented with the batting position of Will Jacks throughout IPL 2025. He made an important contribution at No. 3 in the previous game and could retain that position if they lose a wicket inside the powerplay.
Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma have been in decent nick, while captain Hardik Pandya has been arguably the team's most valuable player. Naman Dhir and Mitchell Santner haven't been at the forefront of things, but they remain integral cogs in the wheel.
There isn't much scope for change in this department.
Lower Order: Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Karn Sharma sustained a split webbing in the previous game and isn't expected to be ready for the CSK clash. Irrespective of who he is replaced by, MI's first-choice attack should feature Trent Boult, Deepak Chahar and Jasprit Bumrah.
Impact Player Options - Vignesh Puthur, Ashwani Kumar
Either Vignesh Puthur or Ashwani Kumar could come in as an impact player for MI if they bowl second. Puthur would give them a third spin option alongside Jacks and Santner, and with the Wankhede offering some turn in the last game, he could be the frontrunner.
Get real-time updates on IPL 2025, live scores, IPL Prediction, match schedule, points table,Result & squad -CSK, MI, RCB, KKR, SRH, LSG, DC, GT, PBKS