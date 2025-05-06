MI Predicted Playing 11 vs GT for Match 56 of IPL 2025 ft. Tilak Varma & Jasprit Bumrah

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Gujarat Titans (GT) in Match 56 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday, May 6. The encounter will be contested at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

The five-time IPL champions are in red-hot form at the moment, having recovered from their early slump with a terrific winning streak. With a top-two spot on the line, MI will be keen on taking a massive step towards Qualifier 1 by beating one of their tight competitors in the form of the Titans.

Changes are unlikely to be forthcoming, although the availability of one of their overseas stars could evoke a question or two.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 56 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton are in excellent form at the moment and will be keen on making an impact at the Wankhede Stadium. The duo's contributions have gone a long way in MI's recent golden form.

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Suryakumar Yadav has been MI's standout batter in IPL 2025. Although Will Jacks and Tilak Varma haven't always had opportunities to make a mark, they can be relied upon. Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir have made valuable contributions lower down the order and remain integral parts of the batting unit.

There's no real reason for Mumbai to change anything in this department.

Lower Order: Mitchell Santner, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand v Papua New Guinea - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

Mitchell Santner has been adjudged fit after missing out on the last two matches, and MI might be tempted to pick him instead of Corbin Bosch. Santner could ask a few questions of Shubman Gill and Jos Buttler, who form the backbone of the GT batting.

The rest of the pace attack pick themselves. Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah have all had important roles to play in IPL 2025, and their powerplay bowling display could set the tone for the contest.

Impact Player Options - Ashwani Kumar, Karn Sharma

Karn Sharma has been MI's go-to impact sub in the last couple of matches and should reprise the same role. If Hardik wants an additional pace option, particularly if Santner replaces Bosch, Ashwani Kumar could be given a go. Karn, however, is the straightforward pick.

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More