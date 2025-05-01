MI Predicted Playing 11 vs RR for Match 50 of IPL 2025 ft. Rohit Sharma & Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 50 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) on Thursday, May 1. The encounter will be contested at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur.

Ad

Mumbai are in red-hot form at the moment, having amassed a sensational winning streak. The five-time IPL champions recently signed Raghu Sharma as a replacement for the injured Vignesh Puthur, and it remains to be seen whether they immediately thrust the uncapped leg-spinner into the thick of things.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Raghu Sharma, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

Ad

Trending

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 50 of IPL 2025.

Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton (wk)

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

MI have stuck by a settled opening combination throughout IPL 2025, one that is unlikely to change against RR. Rohit Sharma has struck form, while Ryan Rickelton has made a few important contributions as well. The duo should be able to feast in Jaipur if they are watchful against the pace and aggression of Jofra Archer.

Ad

Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Mumbai aren't likely to make any changes to their middle order. Will Jacks could bat at No. 3 if a wicket falls in the powerplay, while Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will have important roles to play. Hardik Pandya and Naman Dhir have made valuable contributions and will be depended upon in multiple departments on Thursday.

Ad

Lower Order: Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

New Zealand v Papua New Guinea - ICC Men's T20 Cricket World Cup West Indies & USA 2024 - Source: Getty

MI replaced Mitchell Santner with Corbin Bosch in the previous game. The South African, who impressed in both departments, should retain his place in the side for the RR encounter.

Ad

Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult will make up the pace attack. Dismissing Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi early will be on their minds.

Impact Player Options - Raghu Sharma, Karn Sharma

It wouldn't be a shock if MI decided to field Raghu Sharma immediately, but they might opt for the experience of Karn Sharma instead, given the number of left-handers in RR's lineup. Having an experienced leg-spinner could go a long way, although Karn's lack of reliance on the googly will work against him.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sai Krishna Sai is a cricket journalist at Sportskeeda who focuses on listicles and features. A software developer by trade and a writer at heart, he has over 7 years of previous work experience, and always aims to aptly translate his in-depth knowledge and natural affinity for cricket into carefully crafted and well-researched articles.



Sai also has a rich history playing the sport. He has featured at the U-16 and the U-19 district levels for Coimbatore, and has also captained his alma mater Birla Institute of Technology and Science (Pilani) Goa's college cricket team in the past.



Sai, who feels Mahendra Singh Dhoni is a one-of-a-kind athlete, has written over 40 exclusives for Sportskeeda based on players from different levels and age-groups. When he is not working, Sai likes to indulge in travelling, music, photography, and keep close tabs on football, basketball, MMA and F1. He harbors a dream to one day become a high-level cricket analyst and a coach. Know More