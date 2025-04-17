MI Predicted Playing 11 vs SRH for Match 33 of IPL 2025 ft. Rohit Sharma & Suryakumar Yadav

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 33 of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium on Thursday, April 17. The five-time IPL champions are currently placed seventh in the standings.
Mumbai haven't made a great start to the new season, having racked up four defeats in six matches. That number was nearly five, before an implosion from the Delhi Capitals (DC) got them back to the win column. Irrespective of the manner of victory, MI will be confident of building some momentum in front of their home crowd and might not consider too many unwanted changes.
MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.
On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI, apart from a couple of impact player options, for Match 33 of IPL 2025.
Openers: Rohit Sharma and Ryan Rickelton (wk)
As expected, Rohit Sharma has been a liability at the top of the order. Against SRH, though, he will have the opportunity to face an undercooked new-ball attack that hasn't offered much threat in the powerplay.
Ryan Rickelton has played a few breezy cameos, as well as an unbeaten half-century at the Wankhede. The South African keeper will be key once again for the hosts.
Middle Order: Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (c), Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Mitchell Santner
MI moved Will Jacks down the order in the previous game. Although he didn't get to bat, the idea was perhaps to use him as a pace hitter at the death. The Englishman could be persisted with thanks to his part-time off-spin, although bringing in either Corbin Bosch or Bevon-John Jacobs might not be the worst idea.
The rest of MI's middle order should wear a similar look. Mitchell Santner hasn't been at his best but should retain his place. Hardik Pandya, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav and Naman Dhir are straightforward picks.
Lower Order: Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah
Deepak Chahar has offered barely any threat in the powerplay, and while MI could consider bringing in Ashwani Kumar, they might want the former's experience against Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head. Trent Boult hasn't been at his best either, but the Wankhede should suit him.
Ace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah will, as always, have a lot riding on him.
Impact Player Options - Vignesh Puthur, Karn Sharma, Ashwani Kumar
MI brought in Karn Sharma for the previous game, with Vignesh Puthur strangely being excluded from the impact subs list. With SRH having quality spin-hitters, as well as a few left-handers, Puthur might contest Karn for a spot in the side. An extra fast bowler in the form of Ashwani is also a possibility, depending upon the conditions.
