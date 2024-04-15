MI vs CSK Highlights, IPL 2024: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 29 ft. MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) beat Mumbai Indians (MI) by 20 runs in match number 29 of the ongoing IPL 2024 at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, April 14.

Mumbai won the toss and elected to field first. Chennai were off to a shaky start, with opener Ajinkya Rahane perishing after scoring just five runs. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad played an exceptional knock to shift the momentum in CSK's favour.

Gaikwad scored 69 runs, while Shivam Dube remained unbeaten on 66, as CSK finished 206/4 after 20 overs. MS Dhoni, who walked to bat in the final over, dazzled the viewers with a quick-fire 20-run knock in just four balls.

For MI, Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers, conceding just 27 runs from his full quota of four overs. Hardik Pandya took two wickets but leaked 43 runs from his three overs.

Mumbai openers Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan kicked off the run chase on a brilliant note, forming a 70-run partnership. However, apart from Tilak Varma (31), MI's remaining middle order batters failed to make a significant impact.

The side ultimately suffered a heartbreaking 20-run defeat after registering 186/6 in 20 overs. With two wins from six games, Mumbai are currently placed eighth in the points table. Chennai, on the other hand, are third with four victories in six outings.

Here, we take a look at three moments from the MI vs CSK clash that generated a buzz among the fans.

#3 Rohit Sharma slamming his second IPL century

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma has looked in impressive form this season. He was Mumbai's lone warrior in the run chase against Chennai, batting till the end.

The seasoned campaigner notched up his second IPL century, as he remained unbeaten on 105 off 63 deliveries. Sharma hit five sixes and 11 fours. However, his heroics went in vain as MI failed to chase down the stiff target.

During the knock, Sharma became the first Indian batter to complete 500 sixes in T20 cricket. Notably, he is also the only player to score two centuries for Mumbai in the league's history.

#2 Matheesha Pathirana's stunning spell to put CSK in a commanding position

With Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan accumulating runs at a quick pace at the top, CSK desperately needed one of their bowlers to deliver an impactful spell.

It was Matheesha Pathirana who once again rose to the occasion for Chennai. The slingy pacer came into the attack in the eighth over, and struck straightaway.

He dismissed Ishan Kishan off his very first ball, getting him caught at mid-wicket. In the same over, he also sent back the danger man Suryakumar Yadav for a golden duck.

The dynamic batter attempted to play the upper cut but was caught at third man. Pathirana then claimed the wicket of the well-set Tilak Varma in the 14th over, putting his team in pole position.

Romario Shepherd was the talented youngster's fourth victim. The swashbuckling batter was bowled as he attempted to play a big shot in the 18th over of the run chase. Pathirana was named the Player of the Match for his brilliant bowling figures of 4-0-28-4.

#1 MS Dhoni turning back the clock with a hat-trick of sixes

Former CSK captain MS Dhoni was at his explosive best against MI. While he played just four balls as he walked out to bat in the final over, he delivered a blistering cameo to help Chennai post an impressive score.

Hardik Pandya backed himself to bowl the 20th over, but the move backfired as Dhoni took him to the cleaners. The veteran keeper-batter hit a glorious six over long off.

Dhoni followed it with yet another six, this time over the long on fence. On the subsequent ball, Pandya ended up bowling a full toss, which the CSK star clobbered over square leg to complete a hat-trick of sixes.